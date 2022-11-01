Read full article on original website
news9.com
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKC VeloCity
November at the Chamber
There seems to be something new at the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber every month, and November is no different. Ranging from national and local economic outlooks to gaining a better understanding of. Oklahoma City’s bioscience sector, or campaigning to keep the city’s school district one of the most competitive, the...
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKC VeloCity
University of Central Oklahoma selected as a top software engineering school
The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) has recently been recognized as one of the best software engineering schools. UCO earned high marks for the overall excellence of its program, as well as for its affordability, according to a report on BestAccreditedColleges.org. Department of Computer Science Chair and Professor Gang Qian,...
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
kosu.org
Far from being 'something else': Native voters wield power in Oklahoma and beyond
At the recent "Warrior Up to Vote" rally in Oklahoma City, political candidates, tribal leaders and community members from tribes across the state showed up to hear about who's on the ballot and talk about the importance of their vote in this election. A table near the stage was handing...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
KOCO
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma
Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
Woman critical after being hit by car in OKC
According to police, a woman is critical after being hit by a car in Oklahoma City Wednesday night.
