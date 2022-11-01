ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

news9.com

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

November at the Chamber

There seems to be something new at the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber every month, and November is no different. Ranging from national and local economic outlooks to gaining a better understanding of. Oklahoma City’s bioscience sector, or campaigning to keep the city’s school district one of the most competitive, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

University of Central Oklahoma selected as a top software engineering school

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) has recently been recognized as one of the best software engineering schools. UCO earned high marks for the overall excellence of its program, as well as for its affordability, according to a report on BestAccreditedColleges.org. Department of Computer Science Chair and Professor Gang Qian,...
EDMOND, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK

