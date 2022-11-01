ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District

There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District. A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer. Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

Max Flavor in Mid-Del

10 Mid-Del restaurants you need to try now. To a larger than necessary degree, traffic patterns determine where we eat most of the time. Destination restaurants for special events are the most common exception, but most people tend to eat at restaurants within a couple miles of home and work, or along a route between. That cuts us off from delicious food in other parts of the 405. We’d like to take some time to highlight several great choices in areas of the city you might not visit often, or that might be near you but just outside your normal driving routes, in hopes of broadening your horizons of deliciousness. We begin with 10 Mid-Del Restaurants to Try Now.
DEL CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
OKC VeloCity

November at the Chamber

There seems to be something new at the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber every month, and November is no different. Ranging from national and local economic outlooks to gaining a better understanding of. Oklahoma City’s bioscience sector, or campaigning to keep the city’s school district one of the most competitive, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Changing The Lives Of Oklahoma Youth

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters program is a national volunteer program helping kids with self-esteem, decision making and many other areas of life. Most people assume it requires a lot of time and money to volunteer, however, through the program, just a couple of hours a month can make a big difference in a child’s life.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

University of Central Oklahoma selected as a top software engineering school

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) has recently been recognized as one of the best software engineering schools. UCO earned high marks for the overall excellence of its program, as well as for its affordability, according to a report on BestAccreditedColleges.org. Department of Computer Science Chair and Professor Gang Qian,...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newmillernews.com

OKC Animal Shelter is overcrowded

The Oklahoma City animal shelter is well over capacity. The animal caretakers at the Oklahoma City shelter have posted the news on fox 25 news about how the shelter has become overcrowded. This overcrowded could lead to the animals getting a disease from being so close to one another. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy