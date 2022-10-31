ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Heikkinen closes out final XC season with Plano West at state meet

Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish. Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
MCKINNEY, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.

A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano

Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
PLANO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History

No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Take a look at the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park

McKinney is looking ahead to enhancing a park that it considers a gateway to the city. Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, was the subject of renderings presented during Tuesday’s McKinney City Council work session that gave a snapshot of what the future could hold.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney approves $9.6 million construction of Collin McKinney Parkway segment

McKinney is moving forward on plans to construct a portion of Collin McKinney Parkway from Lake Forest Drive to Tina Drive. On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved allotting $9.6 million towards an agreement with Ragle, Inc. for construction of the thoroughfare. The council also approved a $110,305 agreement for material testing services from Alliance Geotechnical Group for the same project.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy