Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Heikkinen closes out final XC season with Plano West at state meet
Plano West senior Hogan Heikkinen got a taste of what it meant to compete at the Class 6A state meet last season, helping the Wolves to a seventh-place finish. Heikkinen qualified for state once again this year, thanks to running a 16:06.2 to finish 18th overall at the Region I-6A meet on Oct. 24.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney North clinches playoff berth; McKinney, Boyd drop regular-season finales
The McKinney North football team sewed up a playoff berth after topping North Mesquite, while McKinney and McKinney Boyd suffered losses in their respective regular-season finales on Thursday. Check out some of the top photos from Week 11 in McKinney ISD football.
starlocalmedia.com
Lovejoy dealt another last-minute heart-breaker in finale for 7-5A Div. II title
LUCAS — If there's any solace to be had for the Lovejoy football team, they've been here before. Just short of one year ago, the Leopards were dealt a hard-luck finish in its regular-season finale against Frisco Liberty before marching on to a second straight appearance in the regional finals.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Flower Mound and Plano West
The Flower Mound football team closed out its 2022 season on a winning note on Thursday, pulling away from Plano West for a 38-28 victory. Here are some of the top photos from the District 6-6A showdown.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an update on what is planned for Southstone Yards and The Gate developments in Frisco
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north. That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Instant Classic: Photos from a Thursday night thriller between Lovejoy and Melissa
The Lovejoy football team's bid for a District 7-5A Division II championship was upended in the final minute as Melissa rallied for a 36-35 win. Check out the action from Leopard Stadium.
WFAA
Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played
DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled. Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms. WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week,...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed
McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
WFAA
DFW weather: Upgraded risk of severe weather for parts of North Texas on Friday
The biggest risks this Friday will be damaging winds, quarter-sized hail and an isolated tornado. Here's the latest on timing.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
This North Texas restaurant is your go-to spot for some great game-day food
Game days for your favorite team are exciting. But prepping to host your squad on game day brings a world of emotions.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
SMU Daily Campus
Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.
A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
Massive BBQ event this weekend at AT&T Stadium -- with the exception of three little pardoned pigs
ARLINGTON, Texas — Smoke will fill the Arlington skies this weekend as 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs grill their way to delicious perfection outside AT&T Stadium. But, with the Arlington mayor presiding in a pre-BBQ ceremony, three little pardoned pigs officially escaped the smoker. Dallas...
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
texashsfootball.com
Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History
No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
starlocalmedia.com
Take a look at the potential future for McKinney's Towne Lake Park
McKinney is looking ahead to enhancing a park that it considers a gateway to the city. Towne Lake Park, located at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, was the subject of renderings presented during Tuesday’s McKinney City Council work session that gave a snapshot of what the future could hold.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano, get ready because H-E-B's location in your city is officially open Wednesday!
At 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, H-E-B in Plano will have its opening ceremony.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney approves $9.6 million construction of Collin McKinney Parkway segment
McKinney is moving forward on plans to construct a portion of Collin McKinney Parkway from Lake Forest Drive to Tina Drive. On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved allotting $9.6 million towards an agreement with Ragle, Inc. for construction of the thoroughfare. The council also approved a $110,305 agreement for material testing services from Alliance Geotechnical Group for the same project.
