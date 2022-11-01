Read full article on original website
Related
Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting
Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.
Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
Opinion: The Narcissist's Love Bombing Can Feel Intoxicating
Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just knew the right person would appear, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.
Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency
For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com
The Fear of Death and the Rise of Psychedelics
Although people are now more open to talking about it, a fear of death is still common. Fear of death has been considered a root cause of psychiatric illness. Possible treatment options exist to help manage the fear. Have you noticed that people seem to be more open to talking...
There Are No ‘Five Stages’ of Grief
It was early springtime here in Australia when my son died. I took jasmine and dark-red sweet peas from my garden to his funeral and laid them carefully beside him, wondering how I could even keep breathing through the pain. His name was Adam. He was 38, and more than...
healthcanal.com
Existential Depression 2022: Definition, Causes, Symptoms & Coping
Existential depression can take over when you feel a lack of meaning in life and existence[1], as a whole, for a prolonged period of time. It often leads to a persistent depressive mood and a sense of hopelessness. Ruminating over unanswerable philosophical questions of an existential nature is one of the identifying factors of existential depression.
psychologytoday.com
Finding Hope in Times of Uncertainty
Friction and turbulence can help us grow a sense of hope. A timeline of the growth spurts in your life would likely show a pattern of setbacks leading to breakthroughs. Crises and challenges often evolve into what mythologist Joseph Campbell called “directive crises.”. Chaos doesn't mean disorder. It means...
Comments / 0