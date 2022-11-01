ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harvard Crimson

Issa Rae Frees Black Women From The Restraints of Respectability

In Issa Rae’s HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh!t,” Miami-based rapper Mia Knight (Alju Koby Jackson aka KaMillion) challenges the condemnation of female rappers who embrace their sexuality. She says to fellow rapper Shawna Clark (Aida Osman), “We’re in the middle of a Bad Bitch Renaissance. Have some fun.”
EW.com

Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates

Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
People

Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Reacts to Daughter Sosie Bacon’s ‘Smile’ Success: “We Have a Horror Tradition in Our Family”

If you can’t beat ’em, the old saying goes, join ’em. In Kevin Bacon’s case, that meant accepting the fact that Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon — the party game that requires you to link every known actor to Bacon in six movies or less — was never going away. So he embraced the phenomenon and founded SixDegrees.org in 2007, a charitable organization whose efforts to fight hunger are being honored Nov. 1 in New York City with a Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award (named for the “Cat’s in the Cradle” songwriter). And speaking of joining ’em, Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon —...
FanSided

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta joins The Lincoln Lawyer cast

Yaya DaCosta is keeping busy. The actress starred in Our Kind of People, then returned for the new season of Chicago Med, and now, it’s been confirmed that she’s joining the cast of yet another hit show. Deadline reports that DaCosta has been added to the second season...
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Harvard Crimson

'Rosaline' Review: Rosaline's Insincerity Disappoints Shakespeare

Image id=1359079 align=center size=large caption=true. At first glance, gossip, betrayal, and seduction seem like enticing cinematic material. But Karen Maine’s “Rosaline” proves that a juicy plot cannot save a film that lacks bold artistic vision. Based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle called “When You Were Mine” and Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Rosaline” fails to capture the vivacity of young love it set out to portray.
Deadline

‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family.  Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Harvard Crimson

‘The Playlist’ Review: A Real Look into Spotify’s Climb to Fame

Netflix’s docu-drama series “The Playlist” centers around Daniel Ek, young Swedish tech entrepreneur who revolutionized the music industry by creating the music streaming platform Spotify. By Courtesy of Andrej Lišakov, Unsplash. Netflix’s new docudrama “The Playlist” opens with a scene of Daniel Ek (Edvin Endre), founder...
Essence

Black Women In The News: Meet GMA3's Mastermind Keeping America In The Know

History-making executive producer Catherine McKenzie kicks off ESSENCE’s 'Black Women In The News' series, and she shares her motivations behind amplifying diverse voices and the power of producing. Catherine McKenzie thought she was destined to become a professional clarinet player in a small orchestra. But that all changed when...
Collider

Colin Donnell Evades the Chicago Mob Disguised as a Priest in 'Irreverent' Trailer

Peacock is going off the grid this November in their newest original drama series Irreverent. Ahead of its release, the streamer has dropped the show's key art and the official trailer that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (played by Colin Donnell) - or "Reverend Mackenzie Boyd," depending on who's asking - across Far North Queensland, Australia. Despite its gritty crime-thriller premise, Irreverent's trailer boasts a surprisingly heartfelt charm, as well as a comical cast of characters.
TV Fanatic

Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama

Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...

