Here at Flyby, we believe you are never too old to do anything — this includes trick-or-treating. In fact, we believe it’s even more fun to go trick-or-treating as a full-fledged adult, because no one can stop you from eating too much candy and falling into a candy coma. #adulting. Thus, in the name of journalism, we donned our costumes, grabbed our tote bags (since we couldn’t find trick-or-treat baskets) and headed into the wonderful neighborhoods of Cambridge in pursuit of tricks and treats.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO