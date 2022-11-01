Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Women's Ice Hockey Struggles in Season-Opening Homestand Against Ranked Opponents
Sophomore forward Jenna MacDonald awaits the puck in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colgate on Oct. 30, 2021. MacDonald is one of many players who will have to step up this year on a younger Crimson squad that is still finding its footing. By Angela Dela Cruz. After an offseason...
Harvard Crimson
Fifteen Questions: Gregory Nagy on Heroes, Tricksters, and his Achilles Tendon
The “Ancient Greek Hero” professor sat down with Fifteen Minutes to discuss what we can learn from the Ancients. “If we sweep under the rug the bad parts of the heroic world, then we won’t understand why we have to keep processing and seeing what their mistakes were, just as we try to imitate what’s good about them,” he says.
Harvard Crimson
Over 400 Harvard Affiliates Sign Petition Requesting More Resources for LGBTQ+ Graduate Students
Organizers at the Harvard Kennedy School launched a petition calling for increased University support for LGBTQ+ students. By Julian J. Giordano. More than 400 Harvard affiliates signed a petition urging top University administrators to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ graduate students by hiring one or more full-time employees dedicated to supporting students, faculty, and staff.
Harvard Crimson
Mick Cusimano, a Poet, Filmmaker, and Harvard Art Museums Employee, Remembered as ‘Unique’ and Inspiring
Poet and filmmaker Mick Cusimano formerly worked at the Harvard Art Museums and served as an illustrator for The Crimson. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. In spring 2022, Mick Cusimano stepped onto the stage at the Boston International Film Festival to three standing ovations. He had been hospitalized for brain cancer just weeks before, but he had recovered enough to present a screening of his film at the festival.
Harvard Crimson
Four Undergraduate Dorms Burglarized Over Halloween Weekend
Harvard College saw four burglaries — striking two units in Quincy House, a third in Adams House, and a fourth at 20 DeWolfe St. — over the Halloween weekend. Students reported stolen laptops, tablets, and other belongings after a series of burglaries late Friday night and early Saturday morning, the Harvard University Police Department announced in a campus advisory Saturday evening.
Harvard Crimson
The Harvard College Stand-up Comic Society Strives for Openness, Embraces the Silliness
Claire K. Yoo ’23 and Charlotte J. Daniels ’23 want to make sure that one point is on record: Their “dream is to make people happy.”. For them, the way to achieve their dream is through the Harvard College Stand-up Comic Society (commonly referred to as HCSUCS, and jokingly pronounced “HC sucks”) — an open community of stand-up comedians who host regular performances, jam sessions, and workshops. HCSUCS is open to everyone, and provides a space for anyone who is interested in stand-up to stop by, listen, or, as Yoo puts it, “riff, as the industry lingo goes…”
Harvard Crimson
Some Freshmen Disappointed, Others in High Spirits Following Halloween Festivities
While some Harvard students said they were disillusioned with the College’s party scene, several students fashioned their own ways to find joy over Halloweekend. This year’s countdown to the last week of October conjured high spirits in the freshman class. In advance of the second in-person Halloween weekend since the Covid-19 pandemic sent students home in March 2020, freshmen painted pumpkins in a study break in Annenberg Hall — whose balcony sported a giant inflatable eyeball — and participated in competitive pumpkin decorating.
Harvard Crimson
SEAS Inclusion and Belonging Survey Reveals Racial, Gender Disparities
Harvard's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences released its annual climate survey last month. By Joey Huang. About 21 percent of respondents to a survey of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences said they have personally experienced harassment or discrimination at the school, according to data released last month.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a $85M Surplus
Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences ended fiscal year 2022 with an $84.9 million surplus, according to a presentation by administrators during a faculty meeting Tuesday. This year’s surplus marks an increase from the $51.3 million surplus the FAS reported at...
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Graduate Council Passes Resolution to Support People of Iran
Members of the Harvard Graduate Council voted in favor of a resolution declaring support for the people of Iran on behalf of the University’s graduate students at their Monday night meeting. The statement passed alongside another resolution calling for the creation of more university-wide student groups. A resolution in...
Harvard Crimson
Brandi Carlile Concert Review: ‘The Story’ of Success at TD Garden
“This is by far the biggest show we’ve ever played in Boston,” Brandi Carlile said as she greeted the roaring crowd of TD Garden. “It’s utterly surreal.”. The experience was surreal for the audience, too. Carlile, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from Washington state, made it easy to forget that anything existed outside of the arena. She is one of the most phenomenal artists on tour this year, guaranteed to deliver captivating performances, entertaining stories, talented guests, and vocals that sound even better live than on record.
Harvard Crimson
You’re Never Too Old to Trick-or-Treat
Here at Flyby, we believe you are never too old to do anything — this includes trick-or-treating. In fact, we believe it’s even more fun to go trick-or-treating as a full-fledged adult, because no one can stop you from eating too much candy and falling into a candy coma. #adulting. Thus, in the name of journalism, we donned our costumes, grabbed our tote bags (since we couldn’t find trick-or-treat baskets) and headed into the wonderful neighborhoods of Cambridge in pursuit of tricks and treats.
