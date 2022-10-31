James R. Davis, WWII Army veteran forced to endure the cruelty of a POW ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony

AMES, Iowa – Capt. Ramon Roderick Davis attended Iowa State only a few short months before his commitment to his country led him to become a World War II fighter pilot. Davis was a veteran of two wars, serving in both World War II and the Korean War before he went missing following an emergency landing along a Korean river in 1950. He is among five veterans to be honored during Iowa State's 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO