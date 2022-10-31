James R. Davis, WWII Army veteran forced to endure the cruelty of a POW ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony

Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
Ramon Roderick Davis, fighter pilot and veteran of two wars, to be honored during Iowa State’s Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Capt. Ramon Roderick Davis attended Iowa State only a few short months before his commitment to his country led him to become a World War II fighter pilot. Davis was a veteran of two wars, serving in both World War II and the Korean War before he went missing following an emergency landing along a Korean river in 1950. He is among five veterans to be honored during Iowa State's 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7.
Ronald Edgar Riede, decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Ronald Edgar Riede, who studied aerospace engineering at Iowa State before becoming a decorated helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, is among five veterans to be recognized during Iowa State’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7. Ronald Edgar Riede was born on...
Donald Wilkins, Korean War veteran who died while caring for the sick on a hospital ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Donald Scott Wilkins, an Ames native who became an anesthesiologist before dying of polio while serving on a hospital ship during the Korean War, is among five veterans to be honored on Nov. 7 during Iowa State University’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony. Wilkins was...
Howard Medin, Algona native who enlisted weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Howard Medin lettered in football and was the secretary of his fraternity at Iowa State before he answered the call of duty just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor signaled the United States’ entry into World War II. Medin is among five veterans to be honored Nov. 7 during Iowa State University’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony.
Gold Star Hall Ceremony to honor five fallen heroes who attended Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will honor five fallen veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War during the 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7. The annual Gold Star Hall ceremony recognizes former ISU students who lost their lives serving...
Iowa 4-H Staff Recognized by National 4-H Professionals Association
AMES, Iowa – Several 4-H professionals with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals for their impactful contributions to Iowa youth. Each year, award submissions are judged at the state, regional and national levels, and winners are announced...
Iowa State engineers spin off tech, company to market soy oil for better roads, pavements
AMES, Iowa – It all started about 12 years ago when a high school teacher visiting Iowa State University for a summer program asked to help with a research project. Well, Iowa State engineers Eric Cochran and Christopher Williams thought the teacher could help them start looking for a bio-based alternative to a petroleum-based asphalt additive that extends the life of pavements.
Trade, migration will affect how states, countries adapt to climate change
AMES, IA – When people talk about adapting to climate change, they often refer to innovations – a new crop variety that can withstand more extreme heat or building underwater pumps to cool coral reefs. But Gary Lyn, an assistant professor who specializes in international trade and economic geography at Iowa State University, says trade, migration and job options will also affect how individual states and countries fare over the next 100 years.
Student research provides momentum for discovery, professional growth
A powerhouse of undergraduate student research, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) expands student opportunities by funding a select group of student researchers each fall, spring, and summer. Since 2018, the LAS Dean’s High Impact Awards for Undergraduate Research have awarded over $500,000 to students who conduct important...
‘Money Smart’ Statewide Virtual Series Begins Nov. 21
AMES, Iowa – Economic uncertainty may make anyone feel anxious about their personal financial security. The anxiety and stress may become greater for those who are unemployed or have had reduced household income for a period of time. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing...
