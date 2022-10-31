Howard Medin, Algona native who enlisted weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony

Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
Gold Star Hall Ceremony to honor five fallen heroes who attended Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will honor five fallen veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War during the 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7. The annual Gold Star Hall ceremony recognizes former ISU students who lost their lives serving...
iastate.edu
Ronald Edgar Riede, decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Ronald Edgar Riede, who studied aerospace engineering at Iowa State before becoming a decorated helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, is among five veterans to be recognized during Iowa State’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 7. Ronald Edgar Riede was born on...
iastate.edu
Ramon Roderick Davis, fighter pilot and veteran of two wars, to be honored during Iowa State’s Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Capt. Ramon Roderick Davis attended Iowa State only a few short months before his commitment to his country led him to become a World War II fighter pilot. Davis was a veteran of two wars, serving in both World War II and the Korean War before he went missing following an emergency landing along a Korean river in 1950. He is among five veterans to be honored during Iowa State's 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
iastate.edu
Donald Wilkins, Korean War veteran who died while caring for the sick on a hospital ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Donald Scott Wilkins, an Ames native who became an anesthesiologist before dying of polio while serving on a hospital ship during the Korean War, is among five veterans to be honored on Nov. 7 during Iowa State University’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony. Wilkins was...
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
algonaradio.com
City Receives First Contributions Towards Central Park Splash Pad
–The City of Algona recently received the first major contributions to their fundraising effort to help build a splashpad in Central Park. Algona Recreation Manager Nick Diers tells KLGA News they’re excited to get the campaign off to such a great start. Following the contribution from Erpelding, Voigt and...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu.
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
iastate.edu
Iowa State engineers spin off tech, company to market soy oil for better roads, pavements
AMES, Iowa – It all started about 12 years ago when a high school teacher visiting Iowa State University for a summer program asked to help with a research project. Well, Iowa State engineers Eric Cochran and Christopher Williams thought the teacher could help them start looking for a bio-based alternative to a petroleum-based asphalt additive that extends the life of pavements.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
iastate.edu
Youth Engage in Statewide 4-H Career Pathways Academy
AMES, Iowa – Youth in grades 8-12 from across Iowa have been participating in the year-long 4-H Career Pathways Academy program. They are exploring opportunities for higher education and careers in education, healthcare, agriculture, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), skilled trades and entrepreneurship. The Iowa 4-H Career...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
iastate.edu
Trade, migration will affect how states, countries adapt to climate change
AMES, IA – When people talk about adapting to climate change, they often refer to innovations – a new crop variety that can withstand more extreme heat or building underwater pumps to cool coral reefs. But Gary Lyn, an assistant professor who specializes in international trade and economic geography at Iowa State University, says trade, migration and job options will also affect how individual states and countries fare over the next 100 years.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
iastate.edu
Ag Chemical Dealer Meetings to Provide Timely Updates
AMES, Iowa – Each growing season presents its own challenges. Prepare for the 2023 growing season by attending one of the two Ag Chemical Dealer Update meetings presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Dec. 13 in Nevada or Dec. 14 in a new eastern location for 2022, the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville.
Radio Iowa
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director Tom Drzycimski says an...
