James R. Davis, WWII Army veteran forced to endure the cruelty of a POW ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – James R. Davis, a WWII Army veteran whose family boasts long connections to Iowa State and to military service, is among five veterans to be honored during the 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7. The Davis family was devoted to both Iowa State and...
Howard Medin, Algona native who enlisted weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Howard Medin lettered in football and was the secretary of his fraternity at Iowa State before he answered the call of duty just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor signaled the United States’ entry into World War II. Medin is among five veterans to be honored Nov. 7 during Iowa State University’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony.
Donald Wilkins, Korean War veteran who died while caring for the sick on a hospital ship, to be honored during 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony
AMES, Iowa – Donald Scott Wilkins, an Ames native who became an anesthesiologist before dying of polio while serving on a hospital ship during the Korean War, is among five veterans to be honored on Nov. 7 during Iowa State University’s annual Gold Star Hall Ceremony. Wilkins was...
Gold Star Hall Ceremony to honor five fallen heroes who attended Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will honor five fallen veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War during the 2022 Gold Star Hall Ceremony on Nov. 7. The annual Gold Star Hall ceremony recognizes former ISU students who lost their lives serving...
Iowa 4-H Staff Recognized by National 4-H Professionals Association
AMES, Iowa – Several 4-H professionals with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals for their impactful contributions to Iowa youth. Each year, award submissions are judged at the state, regional and national levels, and winners are announced...
Iowa State engineers spin off tech, company to market soy oil for better roads, pavements
AMES, Iowa – It all started about 12 years ago when a high school teacher visiting Iowa State University for a summer program asked to help with a research project. Well, Iowa State engineers Eric Cochran and Christopher Williams thought the teacher could help them start looking for a bio-based alternative to a petroleum-based asphalt additive that extends the life of pavements.
Youth Engage in Statewide 4-H Career Pathways Academy
AMES, Iowa – Youth in grades 8-12 from across Iowa have been participating in the year-long 4-H Career Pathways Academy program. They are exploring opportunities for higher education and careers in education, healthcare, agriculture, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), skilled trades and entrepreneurship. The Iowa 4-H Career...
Ag Chemical Dealer Meetings to Provide Timely Updates
AMES, Iowa – Each growing season presents its own challenges. Prepare for the 2023 growing season by attending one of the two Ag Chemical Dealer Update meetings presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Dec. 13 in Nevada or Dec. 14 in a new eastern location for 2022, the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville.
Cover Crop Field Days Set for Nov. 17 and 22
AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms and partnering agencies will host cover crop field days Nov. 17 at the Vaske Farm near Masonville and Nov. 22 at the Lagos Acres Golf & Country Club near Keota. The free events are open to farmers and landowners and include a complimentary meal; however, registration is required.
‘Money Smart’ Statewide Virtual Series Begins Nov. 21
AMES, Iowa – Economic uncertainty may make anyone feel anxious about their personal financial security. The anxiety and stress may become greater for those who are unemployed or have had reduced household income for a period of time. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing...
