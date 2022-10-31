Read full article on original website
KHBS
What ID do Arkansas voters need?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' voter identification laws have gotten stricter since the past major election. Voters who forget to bring their photo ID to the polling place at the 2022 general election will no longer be allowed to sign an affidavit. They will still be allowed to cast a...
KHBS
How Arkansans' votes are counted on election night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Polls close in Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. on election day, but it can take time to know who won. Jennifer Price, director of elections for Washington County, told us her staff starts counting ballots on election night as soon as the polls close. They count ballots...
localmemphis.com
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer
Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.
myarklamiss.com
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
bestofarkansassports.com
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
onlyinark.com
Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas
November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?
Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
KTLO
Highbar, LLC announces Arkansas site for first rebar mill
November 1, 2022 (Osceola, Arkansas) — Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday it has selected a greenfield site in northeast Arkansas to build the first of its two rebar steel mini mills. The mills are designed to be world leaders in terms of energy and water efficiency, labor productivity, and carbon emission reductions.
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
KNOE TV8
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
First time voters in Arkansas speak on making their voices heard during elections
The general election is one week from today and many young voters across the state are casting their ballot for the first time, hoping to make their voice heard.
