Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
gardencitymi.org
Breakfast with Santa
$14 per person, Ages 0-2 are free. Must reserve your family's spot in advance, online, visiting the Radcliff Center, or calling 734-793-1850.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
gardencitymi.org
Craft Day - Ornament Painting
Our bi-monthly Craft Day gives you a chance to make a craft, with step-by-step instructions. Check Parks and Rec's Facebook or Website for each month's craft.
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
wvasfm.org
Photos: Step inside the grand, 'bizarre' world of one Detroit masquerade party
The event description sells itself: "the greatest masquerade on earth, hosted at the largest Masonic Temple in the world." Theatre Bizarre has not always called the Detroit Masonic Temple home, but it's hard to imagine it happening anywhere else. As one of the most storied buildings in Detroit, featuring a seemingly endless collection of rooms, hallways, and hiding places, the setting seems perfect for hosting an evening of unexpected delights and terrors.
Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening
After several delays, the fast-casual spot is opening Nov. 1 with a no-frills menu
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm up this fall at Eastern Market
It won’t be long before the cold winter creeps in, and this local business has a remedy that might help fight off the chills. Cathy “Freda” Wilkins and Drake Wilkins, Jr. from Freda’s Soup Kitchen joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to showcase items on their menu and teach viewers how to get a solid foundation for soup.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New facility in Berkley offers unique dog training
There’s a new dog training facility in Berkley, and they have a unique approach to teaching your pup. “We don’t train dogs, but we do train people that love them, and what that means is that you’re living with the dog so it’s very important how you react to the dogs behaviors and how you’re going to shape those behaviors through positive rewards,” Kim Elliot, owner and operator of Zoom Room Training in Berkley told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
35th annual Coats for the Cold coat drive kicks off
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday kicks off the 35th annual Coats for the Cold drive for those in need.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is organizing the event. They ask participants to drop off a new or gently used clean coat to any of the 70 participating drop-off locations. The collection is open Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Once the coats are collected, the sheriff's office said they will be given to human service agencies and organizations. Those groups will then distribute the coats to those in need for free.
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Ypsilanti vintage shop to close store, move to online only
YPSILANTI, MI -- After six years of handling rent and stocking shelves, Michelle Birawer is excited to be closing her store. “I can’t wait to walk down the street and there’s no destination,” she said. Birawer brought Gentle Vibes Vintage, which sells a variety of vintage clothing...
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
News of Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Renovation Leads To Mis-Leading News
Recent news that Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights would be getting a major $1 Billion renovation that includes over 2,800 multi-family apartments including 750 for senior housing, nearly 150,000 square feet of retail and dining (in addition to the existing 400,000,) 60,000 square feet of office space and a 120-room hotel, according to the City of Sterling Heights.
Comments / 0