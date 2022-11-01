ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

gardencitymi.org

Breakfast with Santa

$14 per person, Ages 0-2 are free. Must reserve your family's spot in advance, online, visiting the Radcliff Center, or calling 734-793-1850.
GARDEN CITY, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6

Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
DETROIT, MI
gardencitymi.org

Craft Day - Ornament Painting

Our bi-monthly Craft Day gives you a chance to make a craft, with step-by-step instructions. Check Parks and Rec's Facebook or Website for each month's craft.
GARDEN CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wvasfm.org

Photos: Step inside the grand, 'bizarre' world of one Detroit masquerade party

The event description sells itself: "the greatest masquerade on earth, hosted at the largest Masonic Temple in the world." Theatre Bizarre has not always called the Detroit Masonic Temple home, but it's hard to imagine it happening anywhere else. As one of the most storied buildings in Detroit, featuring a seemingly endless collection of rooms, hallways, and hiding places, the setting seems perfect for hosting an evening of unexpected delights and terrors.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm up this fall at Eastern Market

It won’t be long before the cold winter creeps in, and this local business has a remedy that might help fight off the chills. Cathy “Freda” Wilkins and Drake Wilkins, Jr. from Freda’s Soup Kitchen joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to showcase items on their menu and teach viewers how to get a solid foundation for soup.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New facility in Berkley offers unique dog training

There’s a new dog training facility in Berkley, and they have a unique approach to teaching your pup. “We don’t train dogs, but we do train people that love them, and what that means is that you’re living with the dog so it’s very important how you react to the dogs behaviors and how you’re going to shape those behaviors through positive rewards,” Kim Elliot, owner and operator of Zoom Room Training in Berkley told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
BERKLEY, MI
CBS Detroit

35th annual Coats for the Cold coat drive kicks off

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday kicks off the 35th annual Coats for the Cold drive for those in need.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is organizing the event. They ask participants to drop off a new or gently used clean coat to any of the 70 participating drop-off locations. The collection is open Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Once the coats are collected, the sheriff's office said they will be given to human service agencies and organizations. Those groups will then distribute the coats to those in need for free.  
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI

