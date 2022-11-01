ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

Annual Senior Christmas Party

Let’s get together for some holiday cheer! Enjoy live music with catered lunch and dessert. There will be 50/50 raffles, prizes, and gift basket giveaways. And as always a Merry Good Time!. **LIVE MUSIC- Weekend Comeback Band **. Tickets: $20.
GARDEN CITY, MI
HFC’s Fifty-One O One hosts annual Holiday Buffet Nov. 16

HFC’s student-run restaurant, Fifty-One O One, will hold its annual Holiday Buffet in the Student & Culinary Arts Center (Bldg. M) on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The restaurant will be open during the following times:. 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for lunch. 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for dinner. The menu...
35th annual Coats for the Cold coat drive kicks off

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday kicks off the 35th annual Coats for the Cold drive for those in need.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is organizing the event. They ask participants to drop off a new or gently used clean coat to any of the 70 participating drop-off locations. The collection is open Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Once the coats are collected, the sheriff's office said they will be given to human service agencies and organizations. Those groups will then distribute the coats to those in need for free.  
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
New facility in Berkley offers unique dog training

There’s a new dog training facility in Berkley, and they have a unique approach to teaching your pup. “We don’t train dogs, but we do train people that love them, and what that means is that you’re living with the dog so it’s very important how you react to the dogs behaviors and how you’re going to shape those behaviors through positive rewards,” Kim Elliot, owner and operator of Zoom Room Training in Berkley told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
BERKLEY, MI
Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere

Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Tasty Tuesday: On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls

NOVI, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls in Novi -- and the food is definitely next level. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. On The Roll Next Level Egg Rolls...
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church

A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
DETROIT, MI
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI

