Tezepelumab Reduces Asthma Exacerbations in Patients Who Smoked, Never Smoked
Tezepelumab reduced asthma exacerbations and improved lung function more than placebo in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma who were former smokers or never smokers, according to a recent study. Mario Castro, MPH, MD, of the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted the research because “smoking is associated...
Practice Tips with Dr. Lichaa: Occluded Popliteal Vein Access in Post-Thrombotic Syndrome
In this edition of Dr. Hady Lichaa’s Practice Tips series, Dr. Lichaa describes the technical aspects of an occluded popliteal vein access in sub-acute symptomatic ilio-femoral DVT with large thrombotic burden, requiring thrombectomy followed by ilio-caval venous reconstruction. Hady Lichaa, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, RPVI, is an assistant professor...
Beliefs About Inhalers Impact Treatment Adherence, Asthma Control
Patient beliefs about the necessity of asthma treatment can influence treatment adherence and asthma control, according to a new study. Amy Hai Yan Chan, MD, of the University College London, the Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research, and the University of Auckland Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, and colleagues conducted the research because “poor adherence to inhaled corticosteroids increases asthma morbidity and mortality and is influenced by patients’ treatment beliefs.”
Older Patients in Rural Hospitals Less Likely to Receive Important Procedures & Treatment for Certain Heart Conditions
According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, older adults at rural hospitals are less likely to receive essential procedures and treatments for heart attack and stroke. In a nationwide study of Medicaid beneficiaries, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) performed a retrospective...
Increased Risk of Death in Patients With Advanced Melanoma After Immune-Related Adverse Events
Melanoma is the deadliest of skin cancers. It develops in cells that produce melanin (the pigment that gives skin its color), otherwise known as melanocytes. For the past three decades, the rates of melanoma diagnosis have been dramatically increasing, particularly in young adults. Patients with early-stage melanoma may be treated with surgery alone; however, the treatment for advanced stages of cancer require a variety of other treatments, often in combination with one another. These treatments can include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted drug therapy.
Sarcolemmal Membrane-Associated Protein and Diabetic Retinopathy
Research has suggested that sarcolemmal membrane-associated protein (SLMAP) is a driver in microvascular endothelial diabetic retinopathy, one of the most common microvascular complications in patients with type-2 diabetes mellitus. In a study published in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome, researchers examined the SLMAP rs17058639C > T gene polymorphism and found that it did appear to be associated with diabetic retinopathy in this population.
Progression to CKD After COVID-19-Related AKI
Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) are at risk of progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). AKI is a common complication associated with COVID-19. Thiago Terzian Ganadjian, MD, and colleagues at Universidade Federal Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, conducted a study to examine the frequency and association of clinical variables in patients who developed CKD and ESRD following AKI related to COVID-19.
Pregnant Women With HS at Increased Risk of Adverse Outcomes
According to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) may be an independent risk factor for adverse pregnancy and maternal outcomes. HS disproportionately affects women of childbearing age, but it is not known how HS impacts pregnancy and maternal outcomes. Laura Fitzpatrick...
Predictive Value of Glypican-1 in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
In a recent study, researchers investigated the value of serum exosomal and serum glypican 1 (GPC-1) in predicting diagnosis and prognosis of early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). According to the authors, exosomal and serum GPC-1 could differentiate early-stage PDAC samples from healthy controls, but not from chronic pancreatitis (CP) or benign pancreatic tumor (BPT) samples. The findings were published in Frontiers in Oncology.
Characteristics Distinguish Asthma-COPD From Pure Asthma or COPD
Patients with asthma-chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overlap have distinct features compared with patients with asthma or COPD alone, according to a recent study. Junjie Peng, of West China School of Medicine at Sichuan University, and colleagues conducted the study to evaluate the diagnostic value of indicators for asthma-COPD overlap.
COVID-19 May Have Role in Asthma Development
A new study suggests COVID-19 infection “may play a vital role in initiating asthma pathogenesis,” as approximately 10% of patients who had chronic cough and dyspnea after COVID-19 received an asthma diagnosis. Aysegul Gencer, MD, of the Istanbul Bakirkoy Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital, and colleagues...
Increased Prevalence and Severity of HS in Black, Hispanic Patients
Black patients have higher prevalence of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) compared with White patients and are more likely to be hospitalized, according to a presentation by Ginette A. Okoye, MD, FAAD, at Dermatology Week 2022. A recent population-based study revealed that the prevalence of HS in the US is 0.1%. Women...
