Melanoma is the deadliest of skin cancers. It develops in cells that produce melanin (the pigment that gives skin its color), otherwise known as melanocytes. For the past three decades, the rates of melanoma diagnosis have been dramatically increasing, particularly in young adults. Patients with early-stage melanoma may be treated with surgery alone; however, the treatment for advanced stages of cancer require a variety of other treatments, often in combination with one another. These treatments can include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted drug therapy.

