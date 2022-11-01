ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Journal Inquirer

Taking the plaza

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with acquiring the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain. WHAT: The Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with acquisition by eminent domain of the strip mall properties known as Silver Lane Plaza. WHEN: The legal...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own

September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

New Business Opens in Suffield Village

John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
SUFFIELD, CT
amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

November Commission Meetings

Please check the Town of Suffield website for time, location or schedule changes:. Veterans Memorial Expansion Comm.
SUFFIELD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Local property transfers

Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460. Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000. NAUGATUCK. Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for...
BEACON FALLS, CT
darientimes.com

Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager

BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted

The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Observations

Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
SUFFIELD, CT

