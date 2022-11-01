ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted

The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
SUFFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thesuffieldobserver.com

Church Redevelopment Proposed

A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Christmas in Suffield

Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Last Month to Enter Photos

The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
SUFFIELD, CT
amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Observations

Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Santa is Coming to Suffield!

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
SUFFIELD, CT
WNAW 94.7

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

First Selectman’s Update

Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

November Commission Meetings

Please check the Town of Suffield website for time, location or schedule changes:. Veterans Memorial Expansion Comm.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Letter to the Editor

I was disappointed to read Michael Bernstein’s complaints in the September Suffield Observer about the Friends of the KML book sale. We do sympathize with his frustration with Friday shoppers who use empty boxes to save a place in line before the sale opens, and we will discourage that practice in the future. But we plan to continue welcoming the use of scanners at the sale. We want dealers to come to our sale. This year, almost half of the $16,000 proceeds was made on Friday night, and much of that income came from dealers. All of the money that we make at the sale is used to benefit the Kent Memorial Library.
KENT, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Trivia

1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
SUFFIELD, CT

