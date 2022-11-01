Read full article on original website

Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
thesuffieldobserver.com
Christmas in Suffield
Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Last Month to Enter Photos
The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Santa is Coming to Suffield!
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
thesuffieldobserver.com
First Selectman’s Update
Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Commission Meetings
Please check the Town of Suffield website for time, location or schedule changes:. Veterans Memorial Expansion Comm.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Letter to the Editor
I was disappointed to read Michael Bernstein’s complaints in the September Suffield Observer about the Friends of the KML book sale. We do sympathize with his frustration with Friday shoppers who use empty boxes to save a place in line before the sale opens, and we will discourage that practice in the future. But we plan to continue welcoming the use of scanners at the sale. We want dealers to come to our sale. This year, almost half of the $16,000 proceeds was made on Friday night, and much of that income came from dealers. All of the money that we make at the sale is used to benefit the Kent Memorial Library.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Trivia
1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
