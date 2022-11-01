Read full article on original website
thesuffieldobserver.com
First Selectman’s Update
Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield 2023 Revaluation Begins
CT General State Statute 12-62 requires the revaluation of all real estate in town every five years. The last revaluation in Suffield was for the 2018 Grand List. We have started the project for a town wide revaluation for the October 1, 2023, Grand List and have contracted with eQuality Valuation Services from Waterbury, Conn. The first step in the process is to confirm property details. Data mailers will be sent to all improved properties which will list details such as style of house, room count and special features. The participation of owners is critical in this phase of the process, and we ask that you review the data, make any changes that may need to be addressed, and return the forms. Our goal is to ensure that the data is correct so accurate values can be applied to all properties. If you have any questions regarding the data mailers, or the process of the revaluation you can contact the Assessor’s office during Town Hall hours at 860-668-3866.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Christmas in Suffield
Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Santa is Coming to Suffield!
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Board of Education Goals
The Suffield Board of Education establishes a set of annual goals that serve to guide our district in a myriad of ways. Multi-year strategic planning, annual advancement plans, school-based priorities, budgeting, and resource allocation are all significantly influenced by the BOE Goals, and we look forward to the direction and guidance they provide.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Public Schools 6-12 Counseling Team
Kathie Harfouche, 9-12 School Counseling Administrative Assistant. Pam Sheridan, 6-8 School Counseling Administrative. Guided by the Connecticut Comprehensive School Counseling Framework, Suffield School Counselors promote academic, career and social/emotional development by collaborating with school staff, parents and the community to create a safe and respectful learning environment. We offer all students a comprehensive school counseling program that supports students to maximize their potential, complete all graduation requirements, and prepare all students for post-secondary opportunities.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
thesuffieldobserver.com
West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar
WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
thesuffieldobserver.com
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Activities at Sacred Heart
Twenty members of the tenth grade CCD class will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Oct 30. A Candlelight Rosary Service has been scheduled for Oct 2 at 6 p.m. in the meditation garden between the church and Fr. Ted Hall. If you need rosary beads they will be provided by the church. This event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Religious Education Program.
thesuffieldobserver.com
100 Years Ago in Suffield
Selected from the pages of the Windsor Locks Journal and lightly annotated by Wendy Taylor, Kent Memorial Library. Passengers on the northbound trolley car at Tracy’s switch…, were treated to the unusual sight of a wood fox in the meadow near the tracks. The fox was evidently running ahead of a pack of hounds, as their baying could be heard in the distance. The fox did not seem at all nervous, but stopped and looked over the trolley passengers who were watching him.
thesuffieldobserver.com
SWC to Make Blankets
With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Trivia
1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
thesuffieldobserver.com
KML Children and Teen Programs
Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your singing voice! We sing, dance, blow bubbles – and have fun! Drop in. Recommended for ages 0-5. Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. (Grades 5-8) Want to know where your family came from and who they were? Want to...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Peace Vigil Responds to Vile Graffiti
When the staff of Suffield’s First Congregational Church came to prepare for the Sunday service on October 9, they faced a shocking surprise. At the entrance, alongside the peace and love oriented writing the church encourages with a pan of chalk there, someone had chalked two swastikas, the symbol of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich which came to represent, specifically, Hitler’s efforts to eradicate Jews: the Holocaust. More recently the swastika is often taken to indicate a similar attitude here toward anyone other than white Christians.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Police Activity Report – September 2022
The following table has been adapted from data provided by the Suffield Police Department.
