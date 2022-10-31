Read full article on original website
Related
biopharminternational.com
J&J to Acquire Abiomed for $16.6 Billion
Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed, a provider of heart pump technologies, is designed to bolster their position in the medical technology sector. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced on Nov. 1, 2022 that they are acquiring Abiomed, a US-based medical technology provider specializing in circulatory support and oxygenation, for approximately $16.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close prior to the end of the first quarter of 2023.
biopharminternational.com
Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions Expands CDMO Services
The company is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to global customers. Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), a division of Terumo Corporation, announced on Oct. 31, 2022 that it is expanding its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to customers outside of Japan. The contract and development manufacturing organization (CDMO) offers end-to-end services with pre-filled syringe (PFS) design, molding, drug preparation, filling, assembly, and final packaging for biotech drugs and small molecules.
biopharminternational.com
Lonza and Singzyme Enter Bioconjugates Partnership
Lonza and Singzyme will use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates. Lonza and Singzyme, a biotechnology company specializing in developing enzymes for protein ligation, announced a strategic collaboration on Oct. 31, 2022. The goal of this partnership is for the companies to use Singzyme’s enzymatic conjugation platform to develop novel bioconjugates.
biopharminternational.com
Merck and Veeva Ink 10-Year Partnership Agreement
Under this deal, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will select Veeva products for industry-specific software and data. Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States, and Veeva Systems, a provider of cloud systems for the life sciences industry, announced a ten-year strategic partnership agreement on Nov. 1, 2022. Under the agreement, which builds on an existing 12-year partnership between the two companies, Merck will take a “Veeva-first approach” to new industry-specific software and data. Veeva will provide Merck with a strategic pricing approach and allow Merck input into their product roadmap.
biopharminternational.com
Consumers Seek Sustainable Products
Pharma companies set goals and adopt more sustainable alternatives. Consumers favor sustainable products. A survey by Shorr Packaging shows that 76% of shoppers surveyed have made a conscious effort to purchase more sustainable products in the past year. An even stronger majority, 86%, are more likely to purchase a product from a brand or retailer if the packaging is considered sustainable. Additionally, 77% expect more brands/retailers to offer 100% sustainable packaging for their products soon (1).
biopharminternational.com
Purolite and Repligen Announce Ligand Partnership
Purolite and Repligen have extended their existing ligand partnership through 2032. Purolite, an Ecolab company and manufacturer of synthetic and agarose-based resins, announced that it had expanded and extended its ligand supply agreement with Repligen, a life sciences company who owns two facilities that produce the majority Protein A ligands, on Nov. 1, 2022.
biopharminternational.com
Gerresheimer and Nelson Labs NV Announce E&L Partnership
Gerresheimer and Nelson Labs will work together to conduct extractables and leachables testing on upcoming primary packaging solutions. Gerresheimer, a provider of drug delivery systems, and Nelson Labs, a provider of microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, announced a strategic partnership on Oct. 31, 2022. Under the partnership, which is designed to reduce risk and time-to-market for primary packaging solutions for injectables, Nelson Labs will conduct extractables and leachables testing, toxicological risk assessments, impurity identifications, and biocompatibility testing of injectable primary container closure systems or components for Gerresheimer.
biopharminternational.com
The Role of CoAs in Supplier Oversight
Industry experts discuss best practices for certificates of analysis. Certificates of analysis (CoAs) are used by materials suppliers to identify the product they are providing to a pharmaceutical manufacturer. They include information such as product name, material grade, batch number, expiration dates, testing dates, information on analytical testing performed on the material, as well as additional product information. According to Quincy Mehta, senior manager, Consumables Product Management at SCIEX, “CoAs are vital in ensuring both the outcome and quality of a product. CoAs contain key information relaying to a customer that each lot or unit of a product is manufactured, tested, and qualified for their application of use. SCIEX assigns test parameters and information in CoAs based on the needs and target applications of our customers. This provides a key level of support and confidence that SCIEX products are ready for use in our customer’s own quality controlled environments.”
biopharminternational.com
Improving the Fate of ADCs
Learning from early market failures, the biopharma industry has worked to improve the fate of antibody drug conjugates. After early market failures, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have made a comeback in recent years. Innovations in technology and a better understanding of disease mechanisms have helped advance the development of ADCs. This success has been evidenced by the growing proportion of ADCs gaining regulatory approval.
biopharminternational.com
Steriline Showcases Filling Equipment at CPHI 2022
Steriline will be exhibiting its vial filling and capping machine (VFCM100) under double-wall isolator for aseptic filling at CPHI 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 1–3, 2022. Steriline, a European manufacturer of complete lines for the aseptic processing of injectable products, announced on Nov. 1, 2022, that it will...
biopharminternational.com
Are Obesity Drugs the Next Blockbusters?
New medications show exciting outcomes for weight loss. Obesity is considered an epidemic of 21st Century. Due to an increasingly sedimentary lifestyle and unhealthy food consumption, obesity affects both adults and children. Weight gain is not just an aesthetics problem; it leads to higher risk for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Overall, the potential burden on the healthcare system is multiplying. To date, solutions offered by pharma companies are far from optimal. However, despite insurance opposition, current new medications show more exciting outcomes for weight loss. Can these new drugs be the next blockbusters in the obesity space?
biopharminternational.com
Process Development and Control for New Modalities
Increasing molecular diversity is creating a need for the reinvention of process development and control strategies. Increasing molecular diversity leads to more challenges in process development and control. Advancements in technology for manufacturing and online analytical monitoring have not caught up to the innovative drug candidates and emerging modalities present in the candidate pipeline today. Lack of pre-determined process and analytical platforms for these modalities often translates to longer development times. New modalities are more difficult to fully characterize due to their complexity, and some highly complex tests take weeks to complete. Therefore, failures in quality attributes are typically found post-production after testing is completed.
Comments / 0