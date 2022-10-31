Industry experts discuss best practices for certificates of analysis. Certificates of analysis (CoAs) are used by materials suppliers to identify the product they are providing to a pharmaceutical manufacturer. They include information such as product name, material grade, batch number, expiration dates, testing dates, information on analytical testing performed on the material, as well as additional product information. According to Quincy Mehta, senior manager, Consumables Product Management at SCIEX, “CoAs are vital in ensuring both the outcome and quality of a product. CoAs contain key information relaying to a customer that each lot or unit of a product is manufactured, tested, and qualified for their application of use. SCIEX assigns test parameters and information in CoAs based on the needs and target applications of our customers. This provides a key level of support and confidence that SCIEX products are ready for use in our customer’s own quality controlled environments.”

