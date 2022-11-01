Read full article on original website
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
CNET
Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive
SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Digital Trends
See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket
SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
International Space Station dodges debris from Russian anti-satellite test
A cargo ship attached to the International Space Station fired its thrusters for five minutes Monday night (Oct. 24) to dodge a fragment of the destroyed Russian satellite Cosmos 1408.
NASA plans rollout of Artemis I SLS rocket to Launch Pad 39B on Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA plans to roll out its Artemis I SLS rocket Friday at 12:01 a.m. This will be the second rollout of the Artemis I SLS rocket. The first two launch attempts, in August and September, were scrubbed after fueling and mechanical issues. NASA was forced...
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch today will create double sonic booms
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) will be a feast for the senses.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage. Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world. The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
SpaceNews.com
Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month
WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
AOL Corp
Elon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year, NASA says
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon...
Gizmodo
NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch
A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
satnews.com
The EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G satellite is taken to orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
On Wednesday, November 2, SpaceX successfully launched the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G satellite to geosynchronous orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opened at 11:26 p.m. ET (03:26 UTC on November 3).
CNBC
Investing in Space: NASA and SpaceX need each other
CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. NASA...
geekwire.com
Blue Origin completes delivery of BE-4 rocket engines for first ULA Vulcan launch
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it has completed delivery of the two BE-4 rocket engines that will be used next year for the first launch of United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket. The delivery to ULA’s factory in Alabama comes two years later...
