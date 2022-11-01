ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CNET

Elon Musk Shares Wild Video of Falcon 9 Rocket's Death Dive

SpaceX is launching so many Falcon 9 rocket missions, they're practically routine. "Oh look, another Falcon 9 launch. What's for lunch?" But sometimes we get a new perspective on a mission, and my excitement for rockets is renewed. On Thursday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted a remarkable look at a Falcon 9 second-stage deorbit burn.
TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
Digital Trends

See SpaceX’s chopsticks in action stacking the Starship rocket

SpaceX is working on its most powerful rocket yet, the Starship, a reusable vehicle for carrying both humans and other payloads to the moon and beyond. Recently, the company shared footage of the rocket being stacked at its Starbase development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in preparation for the eventual first orbital test flight in the next months.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sacramento

SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage. Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world. The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Japanese lunar lander, with NASA rideshare, to launch this month

WASHINGTON — Japanese lunar lander developer ispace is in the final phases of preparations for the launch of its first lunar lander mission, a flight that will include a NASA lunar cubesat mission as a secondary payload. Tokyo-based ispace announced Oct. 31 that its HAKUTO-R M1 lander had arrived...
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch

A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Investing in Space: NASA and SpaceX need each other

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. NASA...
FLORIDA STATE

