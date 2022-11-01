Read full article on original website
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
UEFA revamps women’s national team soccer to end mismatches
GENEVA (AP) — After a slew of mismatched, double-digit wins in qualifying for the Women’s European Championship, UEFA on Thursday announced a more balanced system with three tiers of national teams ahead of Euro 2025 and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. A 14-0 win for Denmark over...
Soccer-'Captain America' Pulisic faces sky-high World Cup expectations
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pressure is on for "Captain America" Christian Pulisic to put on a superhero performance on his World Cup debut in Qatar, building on years of sky-high expectations from his U.S. fans.
Endrick scores as Palmeiras wins 11th Brazilian soccer title
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras won its 11th Brazilian league title and second in five seasons with a 4-0 home win Wednesday over Fortaleza to secure the trophy with three games in hand. Rony opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Dudu made it 2-0 in...
CBS Sports
The Golazo Newsletter: How USMNT stack up against 2022 World Cup field in Qatar, plus futures odds, more
Greetings! Today marks the start of the sixth and last round of the Champions League group stage. And, while many of the biggest teams in the tournament have already either punched their ticket to the knockout stage (Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc.) or crashed ignominiously out of the event (see you later Barcelona and Juventus) several sides like Tottenham and AC Milan have their fates hanging in the balance.
Soccer-Kennedy injury brings opportunity as Herdman looks to finalise Canada squad
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada defender Scott Kennedy has been ruled out of the Qatar World Cup after sustaining a freak shoulder injury, coach John Herdman confirmed on Wednesday, leaving a spot open for someone to step up.
US women's coach names roster for 2 games against Germany
Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women’s roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team’s recent games in Europe with a knee injury. Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans’ losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were also named to the 24-player roster. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year. Morgan, who won the Golden Boot in the National Women’s Soccer League with 15 goals this season for the San Diego Wave, needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S. The U.S., No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, finishes the year with matches against Germany on Nov. 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Nov. 13 at Harrison, New Jersey. Its current two-game skid is its first in 5 1/2 years.
U.S. women's national soccer team to play two pre-World Cup friendlies in New Zealand
The U.S. women's team will play a pair of friendlies in New Zealand ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
