Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
CBS Sports

The Golazo Newsletter: How USMNT stack up against 2022 World Cup field in Qatar, plus futures odds, more

Greetings! Today marks the start of the sixth and last round of the Champions League group stage. And, while many of the biggest teams in the tournament have already either punched their ticket to the knockout stage (Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc.) or crashed ignominiously out of the event (see you later Barcelona and Juventus) several sides like Tottenham and AC Milan have their fates hanging in the balance.
The Associated Press

US women's coach names roster for 2 games against Germany

Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women’s roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team’s recent games in Europe with a knee injury. Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans’ losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were also named to the 24-player roster. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year. Morgan, who won the Golden Boot in the National Women’s Soccer League with 15 goals this season for the San Diego Wave, needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S. The U.S., No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, finishes the year with matches against Germany on Nov. 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Nov. 13 at Harrison, New Jersey. Its current two-game skid is its first in 5 1/2 years.
