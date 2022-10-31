ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

thetigercu.com

Brownell believes versatility can help Tigers achieve new heights

Clemson men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell believes the Tigers have grown and bonded this offseason and have the versatility to compete at a high level. Speaking to the media on Oct. 25, Brownell was high on several of his players, including sixth-year guard Brevin Galloway, who the Tigers brought over through the transfer portal.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 4 Clemson's newly-minted College Football Playoff Ranking will be on the line as it heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take face Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have not seen their season play out quite as expected compared to the top-five preseason ranking, but after overcoming some early setbacks Marcus Freeman's group is playing with confidence and hopes to deliver a win against the Tigers like what Notre Dame fans saw in 2020, the last time Clemson came to town.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Clemson takes down Notre Dame to advance in ACC Tournament

With aptly colored orange trees surrounding a packed Historic Riggs Field, the Clemson men’s soccer team defeated Notre Dame 3-1 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night. Unlike the semifinal matchup between the two clubs in the past year’s College Cup, when the game came...
CLEMSON, SC
FanBuzz

Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP

Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Clemson women's soccer ends regular season with tie

Clemson women's soccer wrapped up its 2022 regular season last week, finishing 8-4-5. Now ranked outside the Top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, the Tigers will not compete in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2017. Following a 0-0 tie against Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, the...
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

4A/5A Round 1 Preview

Nation Ford (4-6) at Spartanburg (6-4) The Vikings locked up the 2 seed last Friday with a thrilling 42-41 win over Dorman. Freshman running back Keke Kelly was outstanding in the win for Spartanburg, finishing with over 150 total yards in the win. The Vikings will open the playoffs at home against Nation Ford, who is the number three seed Region 3.
SPARTANBURG, SC
scgolfclub.com

It’s Davis Petty day in “The Burg”

Davis Petty’s cap shared a popular golf greeting in capital block letters on Tuesday night: IABDIP. It was a pretty nice day in Spartanburg, too. Officially, in fact, Nov. 1 was Davis Petty Day. Petty, the 11-year-old phenom who is taking the golf world by storm, was honored with...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
Golf Digest

South Carolina man accused of stealing 26 golf carts, is certainly on a roll

Have you ever had the intrusive thought of just driving off with a golf cart?. Yes, of course, don’t do this. That needs to be said. But the thought sometimes creeps in. You could probably just drive it away while your +1 gets your car and then you would have yourself a golf cart, which you could take to the grocery store or bring your son to his little league game with. Think of how much fun it would be to joyride around your neighborhood with a golf cart. You’re a local celebrity at that point; an icon.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County. https://www.wspa.com/news/over-the-edge-event-raises-money-for-cancer-in-spartanburg/. Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement. COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
metalconstructionnews.com

AC Hotel by Marriott, Greenville, S.C.

For outdoor spaces at AC Hotel Greenville, ODA Architecture designed glass railings with LED lighting. In outdoor areas including a rooftop terrace, Trex Commercial Inc. supplied and installed its Track Rail with Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.’s laminated glass panels. The glass panels have polished, exposed edges and Kuraray Europe GmbH’s SentryGlas Plus (SGP) ionomer-based, safety interlayers.
GREENVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC

