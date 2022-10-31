Read full article on original website
Related
Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Some Missouri Reps. want more background checks, repeal of existing state gun law
ST. LOUIS – As the investigation continues into last week’s school shooting in St. Louis, some Missouri lawmakers hope gun control legislation will take priority in the state’s next legislative session. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D – District 132) and several others signed a letter...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Droughts affect shipping along Mississippi River; Jackson County proposes to fund residents' abortions
The Federal Reserve Bank once again hiked its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points Wednesday, bringing the short-term rate to its highest level since 2008. It's the sixth time the Fed has raised rates this year, which has made borrowing more expensive for businesses and consumers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Wednesday that rate increases will continue as the bank keeps up its fight against inflation. On Missouri's eastern border, water levels along the Mississippi River are nearing all-time lows as drought continues to batter the region. The decrease has affected shipping along the waterway, causing prices to skyrocket and forcing ships to carry less cargo. And, a meat processing plant in the southern part of the state was the sole Missouri project to receive funding in the first round of a federal grant program. Start your day with these stories and the rest of your morning business news below.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
KMOV
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
Recreational marijuana can benefit Missouri, proponents say
Proponents want Missourians to consider how recreational cannabis can benefit the Show Me State if it passes statewide.
Snoop Dogg lends support to Missouri and Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot issues
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
KFVS12
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3 and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks to create in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Inside BeLeaf Medical by the Lemp Mansion, the hum of fans fills the air as the company works to create conditions to grow 20 unique strains of medicinal marijuana. “What you do is you take a full 30,000 square foot facility,” BeLeaf Medical CEO Jason Nelson...
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
Over 40 Missouri inmates have been executed in the past 20 years, and several foods are requested more than others.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?
The year was 1990. St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCTV 5
Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
France 24
'Just irresponsible': Gun violence a big issue in Missouri ahead of midterms
Ahead of the November 8 midterms, FRANCE 24 takes you on a tour down the Mississippi River with a series of reports by Fanny Allard. The third of five episodes brings us to Missouri, which has some of the weakest gun laws and one of the highest gun violence rates in the US.
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
Missouri Woman Accused of Stealing $140,000 in Insurance Funds
A Missouri woman is accused of stealing a whole lot of money from state unemployment insurance funds in a crime that allegedly took place over several months back in 2020. This led to three felony charges being leveled against her. Insurance Journal just shared the story of Vicky Hefner, 63,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pros & cons of Missouri recreational marijuana
MISSOURI— Election day is now just one week away. Maybe the most controversial decision for Missouri voters – recreational marijuana. The question for Missouri Amendment 3 – proponents say vote yes to give more people access to marijuana, while opponents say vote no to keep crime from spiking. Supporters and opponents are getting louder as election day gets closer.
Comments / 1