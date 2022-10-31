The Federal Reserve Bank once again hiked its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points Wednesday, bringing the short-term rate to its highest level since 2008. It's the sixth time the Fed has raised rates this year, which has made borrowing more expensive for businesses and consumers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Wednesday that rate increases will continue as the bank keeps up its fight against inflation. On Missouri's eastern border, water levels along the Mississippi River are nearing all-time lows as drought continues to batter the region. The decrease has affected shipping along the waterway, causing prices to skyrocket and forcing ships to carry less cargo. And, a meat processing plant in the southern part of the state was the sole Missouri project to receive funding in the first round of a federal grant program. Start your day with these stories and the rest of your morning business news below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO