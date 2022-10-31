ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say

KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Droughts affect shipping along Mississippi River; Jackson County proposes to fund residents' abortions

The Federal Reserve Bank once again hiked its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points Wednesday, bringing the short-term rate to its highest level since 2008. It's the sixth time the Fed has raised rates this year, which has made borrowing more expensive for businesses and consumers. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Wednesday that rate increases will continue as the bank keeps up its fight against inflation. On Missouri's eastern border, water levels along the Mississippi River are nearing all-time lows as drought continues to batter the region. The decrease has affected shipping along the waterway, causing prices to skyrocket and forcing ships to carry less cargo. And, a meat processing plant in the southern part of the state was the sole Missouri project to receive funding in the first round of a federal grant program. Start your day with these stories and the rest of your morning business news below.
KMOV

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
fourstateshomepage.com

Pros & cons of Missouri recreational marijuana

MISSOURI— Election day is now just one week away. Maybe the most controversial decision for Missouri voters – recreational marijuana. The question for Missouri Amendment 3 – proponents say vote yes to give more people access to marijuana, while opponents say vote no to keep crime from spiking. Supporters and opponents are getting louder as election day gets closer.
