Tampa Police detectives have released a sketch based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 28. The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO