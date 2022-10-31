Read full article on original website
Man arrested after boy, 3, fatally shoots himself in the head, affidavit says
A man was arrested after a 3-year-old boy fatally shot himself in the head, according to an affidavit.
16-year-old arrested after fatally shooting man in Brandon during argument
Deputies: Teen arrested for shooting, killing man after argument in Brandon
tampabeacon.com
Suspect held in Temple Terrace shooting death
Law enforcement officers arrested a 23-year-old man Oct. 28 on murder charges after an earlier Temple Terrace shooting left one person dead and another injured, according to city officials. Johayward D. Bradshaw was arrested in Davie, a city in Broward County. The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force helped...
Masked Man Fatally Shoots Woman Who Was Lying In Bed With Her Two Children
Police believe the shooter knew the victim.
Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl's life
'It's horrific': Pasco sheriff says man shot, killed woman lying in bed with young kids overnight
tampabeacon.com
Dog's killer sought
Tampa Police detectives have released a sketch based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 28. The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Two children were inside bedroom where woman was shot to death; deputies search for suspect
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
tampabeacon.com
Wrong-way wreck brings DUI charge
A 58-year-old Temple Terrace man was charged with DUI and driving in the wrong direction after his sedan, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-4 early the morning of Oct. 31, collided with an eastbound semitrailer. An estimated 100 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck. The driver of...
fox13news.com
Morning update: Woman fatally shot by unidentified man inside Pasco home
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
1 teen dead, 1 injured after Halloween party: HCSO
WCJB
Parents are asking for help after a customized bench was stolen from their daughter’s grave
INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - Megan Cain went to The Cornerstone School in Ocala, then Forest High School before graduating from Citrus High. Her parents said she had goals of being a veterinarian, or a job in the medical field. “She was bright and beautiful she was 20 years old she...
2 Teens Shot, One Dead At Thonotosassa Halloween Party Overnight
suncoastnews.com
