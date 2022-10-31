ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in Temple Terrace shooting death

Law enforcement officers arrested a 23-year-old man Oct. 28 on murder charges after an earlier Temple Terrace shooting left one person dead and another injured, according to city officials. Johayward D. Bradshaw was arrested in Davie, a city in Broward County. The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force helped...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
tampabeacon.com

Dog's killer sought

Tampa Police detectives have released a sketch based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 28. The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL
tampabeacon.com

Wrong-way wreck brings DUI charge

A 58-year-old Temple Terrace man was charged with DUI and driving in the wrong direction after his sedan, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-4 early the morning of Oct. 31, collided with an eastbound semitrailer. An estimated 100 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck. The driver of...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL

