centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters radio station goes all-holiday format until Christmas
Yes, it’s still nearly eight weeks from Christmas, but a Central Oregon radio station isn’t waiting. The Peak 104.1, based in Sisters, has adopted an all-holiday music format from now through Christmas. They say it’s all about the audience. “People are saying this is great with the...
bendsource.com
Impeccable Service, Elegant Atmosphere, Elevated Fine Dining
"Wine and dine as you step back in time." I saw that statement at the top of the website for Becerra's on 6th Bistro, but I wasn't sure what it meant exactly—that is, until I actually stepped inside the beautiful bistro in downtown Redmond. Becerra's is like a step...
Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November
The turn of the calendar flipped a weather switch as well for many Central Oregonians, as November arrived with heavy, wet snow falling over a wide area after a mostly warm and dry October. The post Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives $150,000 donation
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives a $150,000 donation from a group that supports environmental sustainability work on the High Desert. The money from Tall Tree Trust goes toward the nonprofit’s Humanity in Action capital campaign — an effort to expand home ownership opportunities for low-income families in Bend and Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
C.O. homeless shelters seeing higher demand as winter weather approaches
With the dropping temperatures and recent rain, and some snow in the forecast at lower elevations in Central Oregon, more people facing houselessness are seeking shelter. The post C.O. homeless shelters seeing higher demand as winter weather approaches appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back
Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company. “We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”
kbnd.com
Season's First Snow Hinders Commuters
BEND, OR -- The first big snow of the season fell on Central Oregon roads Tuesday morning. Chuck Swann, Street Division Manager for the City of Bend, says above-freezing temperatures helped the Street Division crews but icy conditions are possible over the next couple of days, “We’ll have our morning crew of about 15 staff that will be in at 4 am early before the commute running all of our sanding trucks.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend’s icy roads: City says weather conditions limited treatment
Despite efforts to get ahead of the sheets of ice on Bend streets Wednesday morning, the city said weather conditions didn’t allow for it. You couldn’t help but notice how slick the roads were following Tuesday’s big snow. People on social media were asking why some streets...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
KTVZ
Icy roads bring crashes, snarl traffic around Bend; city lists sanding, plowing priorities
Crashes, slide-offs and spinouts kept Bend police busy Wednesday morning, so we talked to a city representative about their street priorities to sand and plow. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Culver Supt., Camp Tamarack release statement over councilor concerns
The Culver School District pulled students out of an outdoor camp last month. On Wednesday, the district and Camp Tamarack released a joint statement on the situation. “It’s being couched as us versus them and that was never the intention,” said Culver School District Superintendent Stefanie Garber. “It was just circumstances that needed to be understood and addressed.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US
Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country. The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S. It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000...
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Rescue Ranch saves livestock animals from neglect
The Deschutes County Livestock Rescue and Shelter takes in animals whether they are strays or at the heart of a criminal investigation. One resident of the ranch is Dory, an Arabian horse that was rescued from neglect. A grand total of 80 horses were seized from authorities in Dory’s neglect case.
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place
It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
kbnd.com
Commute Options' Plan To Ease North Corridor Construction Traffic Delays
BEND, OR -- Bend's North Corridor improvement project won’t start affecting traffic on Highways 97 and 20 until next year, but drivers should start thinking now about how they can help reduce the inevitable congestion. Kim Curley, with Commute Options, says utility relocation work begins in January and work...
