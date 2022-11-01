Missouri community development organizations receive $290 million from federal tax credit program

Two of the four biggest U.S. airlines have seen setbacks in labor negotiations this week. The Delta pilots union voted to authorize a strike if negotiations stall, although that is not a sign of an imminent work stoppage. United, meanwhile, saw its pilots reject a contract offer, citing insufficient raises. In other labor news, national job openings hit 10.7 million in September, indicating the labor market has not cooled as much as the Federal Reserve Bank may want in the fight against inflation. The Fed committee responsible for setting interest rates will announce its latest decision on rates Wednesday afternoon. Plus, CBRE, a commercial real estate firm with major operations in Kansas City, announced cost and staff cuts, though it is unclear what those will mean in Missouri. Read on for your Wednesday morning news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO