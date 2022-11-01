Missouri community development organizations receive $290 million from federal tax credit program

Read full article on original website
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Airlines face setbacks in labor negotiations; CBRE announces cost and staff cuts
Two of the four biggest U.S. airlines have seen setbacks in labor negotiations this week. The Delta pilots union voted to authorize a strike if negotiations stall, although that is not a sign of an imminent work stoppage. United, meanwhile, saw its pilots reject a contract offer, citing insufficient raises. In other labor news, national job openings hit 10.7 million in September, indicating the labor market has not cooled as much as the Federal Reserve Bank may want in the fight against inflation. The Fed committee responsible for setting interest rates will announce its latest decision on rates Wednesday afternoon. Plus, CBRE, a commercial real estate firm with major operations in Kansas City, announced cost and staff cuts, though it is unclear what those will mean in Missouri. Read on for your Wednesday morning news.
missouribusinessalert.com
Fiber manufacturer James Hardie to open facility in Crystal City
Fiber manufacturer James Hardie is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, a town about 30 miles south of St. Louis, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The new location will create 240 jobs and deliver in-demand fiber cement products. The facility will...
Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say
Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
KYTV
Greene County personal property tax statements online
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County personal property and real estate tax statements for 2022 are now available online for review and payment at www.CountyCollector.com. Taxpayers will begin the process by finding their unique Tax ID number and PIN for personal property and real estate taxes on their...
Missouri hospital the first confirmed federal investigation of denied emergency abortion
President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals in July they must provide emergency abortions when necessary even in states with strict bans in place. And here in Missouri, a Joplin hospital is apparently the first in the nation to be investigated for possibly violating federal law by telling a woman experiencing an emergency that she needed […] The post Missouri hospital the first confirmed federal investigation of denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
missouribusinessalert.com
This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC
Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question...
missouribusinessalert.com
Kingdom Telephone to bring high-speed internet to rural areas with $23 million grant
The United States Department of Agriculture awarded Kingdom Telephone Company over $23 million as part of a grant to bring high-speed internet to rural areas of Missouri. Kingdom Telephone Company said it will use the money to install fiber internet in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, and Montgomery counties. Renee Reeter, the...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
KMOV
As FEMA deadline approaches in Missouri, some flood victims still struggling to get back on their feet
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - The deadline for people in Missouri to get money assistance from FEMA after major flooding is quickly approaching. It’s been nearly four months since flooding hit the Metro hard, and some people are still trying to recover. On Wednesday, FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in...
missouribusinessalert.com
Drought-lowered Mississippi River is taking a toll on regional tourism
The near-record low levels of the Mississippi River are hurting more than shipping in the St. Louis region. They're also taking a toll on tourism. Kimmswick, a city just south of St. Louis, experienced a major boost in tourism revenue in 2021, due to river tourism, but much of it has disappeared this year. Kimmswick opened its port to riverboats last year for the first time in 125 years, bringing hundreds of visitors who would spend a day in the city.
What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot
The 2022 Midterm Election is six days away, and Missourians across the state will have some constitutional amendment questions to answer on the ballot.
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Next week, state voters will have a chance to vote on Amendment 5, which would move Missouri's Department of National Guard from it's current partnership with the Missouri Department of Public Safety. State Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) introduced the amendment to the Missouri House of Representatives. If passed, the Amendment would The post Amendment 5 could see Missouri National Guard change offices appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
Over 40 Missouri inmates have been executed in the past 20 years, and several foods are requested more than others.
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
