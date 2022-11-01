ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Prop. 121 gives back to those who deserve it most

According to every recent poll, the most important issue to Colorado voters this year is the increased cost of living. With inflation at almost 8%, families are paying $843 more per month just to keep up. At the same time Coloradans are paying more for necessities, the state government has...
First measurable snow on the way to Denver

DENVER — The Mile High City will likely get its first measurable snowfall and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow expected. A cold front that arrived in Colorado overnight will bring snow to the mountains Thursday morning. Mountain roadways...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
