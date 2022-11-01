Read full article on original website
Elmira College Men's Basketball eager to start 2022-23 season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The college basketball season is here with the Elmira College programs set to begin the regular season next week. Tonight, we catch up with the men's team who enter this season under second-year Head Coach, Casey McGraw. The Soaring Eagles will travel to Penn College on...
PBLA releases inaugural season schedule
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) has announced its 2022-23 inaugural season schedule, which includes the Elmira Renegades who will compete at First Arena. Elmira will begin the season on Friday, December 30th when they travel to Binghamton to take on the Bombers. Then, the Renegades...
Morgan Myles is moving on! Watch her winning performance
Morgan Myles is done turning chairs on 'The Voice', but now she'll be turning out votes! The Northcentral Pennsylvania native had the judge's hands high and spirits raised with her rendition of Jackie DeShannon's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love." Myles' knockout performance was from Monday's episode during 'the knockout' rounds of NBC's singing competition. ...
Bucknell student arrested after invasion of privacy charge
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom. The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall. University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021. A student was arrested...
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Southern Tier Church of Christ Hosting Harvest Festival
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Southern Tier Church of Christ will be holding a harvest festival with food and free activities for kids. The festival will take place at the Church this Saturday on Thurston Street in Elmira from 12 to 3 PM. There will be four food trucks at...
$400,000 awarded to fund Pine Square improvement project
Harrisburg, Pa. — Owners of the Pine Square Plaza in Williamsport have received $400,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds for planned renovations to the courtyard area. The Pine Square improvement project applied for $1 million in RACP grant funding in July. Although the $1 million ask proved out of range, Tony Ecker, owner of Pine Square and adjacent properties said he was very excited to hear they were...
Guthrie to Host COVID and Flu Vaccine Clinic
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Guthrie will be hosting a clinic for both the bivalent COVID boosters and the flu vaccine. The clinic will take place Saturday, November 19th at the TOPS Plaza on Elmira Street in Sayre. The bivalent boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, B-A 4 and B-A 5.
Steuben County Salutes World War II Veteran Jesse Alderman
PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County has a long history of military service to our nation. This month, the county recognizes the men and woman who have made personal sacrifices for more than 200 years. During World War II, Jesse Alderman of Prattsburgh served with the U.S. Army in Alaska....
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
Diaper and Menstrual Product Giveaways in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Junior League of Greater Elmira-Corning will be providing diapers and menstrual products for those in need at two giveaways in Elmira. The first event is happening on Monday from 4 to 6 PM at the Elmira EOP building on Baldwin Street. The second event is...
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
Adventure company offers outdoor destination
Muncy, Pa. — An outdoor adventure company is branching out to become an outdoor destination this winter, with fire pits, food trucks, and a big screen for entertainment. The Rich Port Adventure Company, 50 Angletown Road, is testing out its new 30-foot inflatable screen when it airs Game 4 of the World Series tomorrow night at 8, said owner Orlando Rodriguez. The event is free and open to the public. ...
Early Voting Location in Corning Changed
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - For those looking to vote early in the city of Corning, the location to vote has been moved. The Steuben County Board of Elections has moved the early voting location to the Corning Senior Center due to construction at the Corning U-S-W-A Local 1000 Union Hall.
Elmira Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Stemming from SWAT Investigation
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was indicted Wednesday on multiple drug and weapons charges stemming from a SWAT team investigation last month. According to court documents, 44 year old Stevland Oliver was sentenced on four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Editor's Note: Updated on Nov. 1 to reflect the names of those charged in Union County. Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said on Oct....
Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified
Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
