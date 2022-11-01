ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Decider.com

Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
IGN

A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Collider

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
IGN

Severance Adds a Bunch of Big Names to the Cast for Season 2

Apple TV+ has revealed a handful of stars joining the cast of Severance Season 2, including Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and more. In addition to returning cast members like Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and others, Severance is adding eight new actors into the mix. The...

