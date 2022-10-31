Read full article on original website
Microsoft extends aid for Ukraine's wartime tech innovation
LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Ukraine is counting on more Western technological support as its war against Russia drags on, with Microsoft pledging Thursday to extend its backing for Kyiv's "extraordinary" wartime innovation through the end of next year. Microsoft's financial commitment of more than $400 million enables...
Microsoft Makes a Big Statement About Ukraine
While many major Western companies left Russia after its February invasion of Ukraine, private sector assistance to the victim of the assault has been slow to develop. Google (GOOGL) Trends shows that, after peaking in February, searches for "Ukraine war" declined steadily despite small bumps in September and October. Back...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
France 24
Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government
PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
Brazil election - live: World leaders congratulate Lula as he pips Bolsonaro to become president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election to become Brazil’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote — Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2% — the election authority said his victory was a mathematical certainty.Mr Lula da Silva, the country’s former president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past but faces headwinds in a polarised society.It is a stunning return to power for Lula, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving...
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Tests China Ties With Inaugural Visit, to Discuss Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in China on a one-day trip on Friday, becoming the first G7 leader to visit since the start of COVID-19 and President Xi Jinping solidifying his grip on power with a third term as Communist Party general secretary. The trip comes amid...
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border
Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south.
travelnoire.com
Expect To Be Fingerprinted Upon Entering Europe In 2023
For years, Europe has been adamant about implementing new systems to keep better track of immigration to the countries within the union. There are already plans in place for the European Union to begin its Entry-Exit System also known as EES. The EES is an automated ‘IT system’ designated for the registration of tourists arriving from countries outside the EU. For example, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts
BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that "it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North...
Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the capital on Sunday to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values. The rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO.
Germany’s Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old...
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy
Scholz’s coalition government seems uncertain about what sort of relationship it wants with Beijing
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits - White House
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 United Nations climate change summit on Nov. 11, where he will call on the world to act "in this decisive decade", the White House said on Friday.
