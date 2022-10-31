Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Police Activities League to receive $500,000
Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be presented with a $500,000 check to fund job training opportunities for local underrepresented youth on Friday, November 4.
Halloween fun for the whole family
Several cities on the Central Coast are breaking out the broomsticks and shelling out candy Monday afternoon.
Coastal View
Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival returns mid-November
The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” will return after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center. The festival will feature more than 20 local artists. “We carefully curate our...
syvnews.com
Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal
More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road
A cat was rescued from a garage fire in a neighborhood off Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. At 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to the 900 block of La Senda Drive and discovered a fire in a two-story residential home. Crews assessed the scene and...
Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast
The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery. The post Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspected arsonist arrested in connection with Goleta fire
Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of starting the Ward Fire in Goleta. The fire broke out at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Ward Drive and More Ranch Road.
Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed
The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco. Both cars burst into flames. The Mustang was fully engulfed. The Bullos were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Ivan Gonzales. He escaped major injuries. He was arrested on homicide charges and is being held on a $4 million bail. Investigators are trying to determine if Gonzalez was under the influence. Bullo bought the destination restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu two decades ago. Moonshadows was closed Wednesday and Thursday this week where employees held a private vigil. It’s uncertain at this time when the popular restaurant will reopen.
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Let there be light! Santa Barbara Zoo hopes new ZooLights attraction will “illuminate” community spirit this holiday season
Let there be light! Santa Barbara Zoo hopes new ZooLights attraction will "illuminate" community spirit this holiday season The post Let there be light! Santa Barbara Zoo hopes new ZooLights attraction will “illuminate” community spirit this holiday season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Five arrests total Halloween weekend in Isla Vista continues decrease in crime on the holiday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's office reports a quiet Halloween weekend with five total arrests and three citations over the three days of haunt. The post Five arrests total Halloween weekend in Isla Vista continues decrease in crime on the holiday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
Upcoming Santa Maria fair housing workshops
Santa Maria is holding workshops and open discussions on fair housing to inform the development of programs and actions for the housing element update.
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Comments / 0