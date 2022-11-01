ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5f0I_0itxmhou00

OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual "Halloween on the Boulevard" block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha.

Children and adults were out in the neighborhood trick-or-treating when a car drove recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m., Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. The name of the driver has not yet been released. Police say no one else was injured.

Chrissy Lopez, a resident of the neighborhood, told the Omaha World-Herald that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop.

“He would stop and then drive a little more,” she said. “I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought ‘Oh no.’ And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying.”

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and draws thousands of people to the area each year.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-L missing inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln was arrested Sunday after failing to return at from her job at the end of September. CCC-L said that Tabitha Viktora was arrested by the Omaha Police Department on Oct. 27 and was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.
OMAHA, NE
WGAU

Police: Driver shot at Omaha block party drove at officer

OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward the officer, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting happened at around 7...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds appeals court ruling on school mask policy

Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director could stand trial. Updated: 13...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Prosecutors say Iowa students killed teacher over bad grade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two students accused of killing Iowa teacher Nohema Graber were motivated by a bad grade, according to a court document filed ahead of their trials. Prosecutors say Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were upset with Graber’s teaching methods and the fact that her class...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha shooting send one to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs

Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy