Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Loujain Adada: Everything to know about Dubai Bling’s star
As the second richest cast member of Dubai Bling, the stunning Loujain Adada is making heads turn with her glamorous looks and fabulous lifestyle. If you are a fan of Netflix’s Bling Empire, it is hard to miss out on the Middle Eastern edition of the hit reality TV show — Dubai Bling. Starring some of Dubai’s richest and most elite socialites, models, business tycoons and influencers, the show perfectly adds extra oomph to the entire franchise.
Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit
Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her trendy style in an all-black slay and we're loving it!
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble
Beyoncé was spotted on the scene for her latest Club Renaissance party in a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love.
Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022
Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look. The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time
Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world's most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. "I […]
Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Strapless Gown With Old Hollywood Hair For Wearable Art Gala: Photos
Beyonce always steals the show no matter what even she attends and that’s exactly what she did at WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Oct. 22. The 41-year-old looked fabulous in a strapless skintight black dress with a white sequin star-patterned neckline and old-Hollywood curls.
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Harry Styles unveils new fashion collaboration with Gucci
Harry Styles has teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe”. The project, titled HA HA HA, was born out of the friendship between the pop-megastar and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who are described as “kindred creative spirits”.
Harry Styles and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign
Harry Styles’ Gucci “Ha Ha Ha” collection with Alessandro Michele comes to life in a new campaign for the house. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” Styles said in a statement. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”
prestigeonline.com
New in: Luxury skincare, fragrances and makeup for November
Our top picks of the latest skincare in November 2022 features refreshed makeup icons, an Australian fragrance brand and balms with the pigment of lipsticks. Dior introduces the updated Rouge Dior Forever. The refreshed icon features a bullet-style tip with a formula that promises 16 hours of wear with no transfer. Now, it features double the dosage of red peony extract for better lip hydration. The lipsticks come in 18 shades – four of which are iconic colours like 999 Forever Dior.
People
Gigi Hadid Having 'Fun' with Leonardo DiCaprio: 'He Treats Her Really Well,' Says Source
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are continuing to enjoy each other's company. The model, 27, and the Academy Award-winning actor, 47, "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can," a source close to Hadid tells PEOPLE, adding that she's having "fun dating Leo." Hadid and DiCaprio were last photographed...
'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Brandon Graves Was Once a Professional Dancer
Folks with a deep affinity for the world of real estate and browsing through lavish homes may want to look out for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show follows the personal and professional lives of agents who work at Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency. And since Mauricio knows his way around TV thanks to his famous wife RHOBH's Kyle Richards, this show will cover all the bases of prime entertainment.
Comments / 0