gophersports.com
Gophers Open 2022-23 With a Win Over St. Olaf
Four University of Minnesota players scored in double figures, led by Joshua Ola-Joseph with 14 points, as the short-handed Gophers posted a 71-55 exhibition win over St. Olaf on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Ola-Joseph was 6-of-9 from the field, and added six rebounds and three assists, while Ta'Lon Cooper had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists and Jaden Henley finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Pharrel Payne also reached double-digits, making 5-of-8 field goals to finish with 10 points and four boards. Treyton Thompson paced Minnesota with nine rebounds and added seven points.
gophersports.com
Game 9: Minnesota at Nebraska
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 in Minneapolis (10/16/21) Television: ESPN2 // Anish Shroff (PXP), Brock Osweiler (Analyst), Taylor McGregor (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 383 | SXM App: 973 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO KNOW. 1.
gophersports.com
Zhu Grabs Third Straight Big Ten Diver of the Week Award
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the third week in a row, the conference announced Wednesday. Zhu swept both diving events as Minnesota topped St. Thomas and South Dakota State in a tri-dual meet last week.
gophersports.com
Axel Ruschmeyer up for Burlsworth Trophy
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt senior offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer has been announced as a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Ruschmeyer, who started his career as a walk-on before receiving a scholarship in 2019, has started every game this season for the Golden Gophers at left guard. A versatile lineman, Ruschmeyer has made 17 starts in his career with 14 at left guard and three as an extra lineman during the 2021 campaign.
gophersports.com
Weimer Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS – After posting the top freshman finish at the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships a week ago the Big Ten Conference announced that Minnesota's Ali Weimer is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Weimer, a St. Michael, Minn., native was a unanimous selection for the award.
gophersports.com
Gophers Open 2022-23 With Exhibition vs. St. Olaf
• The exhibition game between Minnesota and St. Olaf marks the first DIII game for the Gophers since the 2015-16 season when the Golden Gophers hosted Crookston. It's also the first time since 2009 St. Olaf has played a Division I opponent. • This marks the first game between St....
gophersports.com
Gophers Host Michigan, Visit Illinois This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-7, 8-4 Big Ten) heading into the home stretch of their 2022 regular season. Minnesota will host Michigan for 'Alumni Night' on Friday, Nov. 4 before traveling to Illinois for a road tilt on Sunday, Nov. 6. B1G+ will stream both matches, with Bill Doleman (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) set to call the action on Friday night. The broadcasters are TBD on Sunday afternoon.
gophersports.com
Traffic Advisory for Friday, Nov. 4
The University of Minnesota is hosting three separate athletic competitions on campus on Friday, Nov. 4, as women's hockey, volleyball and men's hockey all play home games that night. Women's hockey hosts Minnesota Duluth at 6:00 p.m., while volleyball will face Michigan at 6:30 p.m. and men's hockey drops the...
gophersports.com
Minnesota to Compete in ITA National Fall Championships
The Golden Gophers qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship, marking a first during the Thompson era of coaching. The University of Minnesota tennis program qualified for the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships following competition at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Stillwater, Okla. The five-day event will run from Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.
gophersports.com
Morgan Named a Semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy
University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. The annual award, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
