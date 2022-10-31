Four University of Minnesota players scored in double figures, led by Joshua Ola-Joseph with 14 points, as the short-handed Gophers posted a 71-55 exhibition win over St. Olaf on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Ola-Joseph was 6-of-9 from the field, and added six rebounds and three assists, while Ta'Lon Cooper had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists and Jaden Henley finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Pharrel Payne also reached double-digits, making 5-of-8 field goals to finish with 10 points and four boards. Treyton Thompson paced Minnesota with nine rebounds and added seven points.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO