Vail’s election, coordinated with Eagle County, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are approximately 3,000 voters eligible to participate in the Vail election. In addition to federal, state and countywide issues and candidates, Vail voters will help determine the outcome of Ballot Issue 2H which provides for the formation of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and a .5% sales tax in order to expand and enhance transportation across the Eagle River Valley. The ballot also includes question 2I which would allow the Town of Vail to retain any housing sales tax collected in 2022 in excess of the $4.5 million approved by voters in November 2021.

VAIL, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO