Town of Vail Draws Winning Homebuyer for Vail Heights #10
Following the application process for the sale of Vail Heights #10, there were two qualified applicants eligible for the lottery which took place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. Each applicant was entered into the lottery with 3 tickets. Drawing Order and Applicant Name. Lauren Gary. Jillian Lau. Applicants received...
Community Lottery for Vail Heights #10 is Tomorrow
The Town of Vail Housing Department is hosting a community lottery for the sale of the Vail Heights #10 Condominium at 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Town of Vail Community Development Building, located at 111 South Frontage Road West. The lottery will be hosted in person and available for virtual viewing here. Applicants are not required to attend to be selected.
Vail’s Coordinated Election is Nov. 8
Vail’s election, coordinated with Eagle County, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are approximately 3,000 voters eligible to participate in the Vail election. In addition to federal, state and countywide issues and candidates, Vail voters will help determine the outcome of Ballot Issue 2H which provides for the formation of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority and a .5% sales tax in order to expand and enhance transportation across the Eagle River Valley. The ballot also includes question 2I which would allow the Town of Vail to retain any housing sales tax collected in 2022 in excess of the $4.5 million approved by voters in November 2021.
Seasonal Closure of Gore Valley Recreation Trail at Dowd Junction Targeted for Nov. 7
The annual seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The trail may close sooner, depending on winter weather conditions. The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate...
