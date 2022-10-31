Wherever the Astronomers end up, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will always be where they got their start. The duo of Michael Stensland, a senior radio TV film major, and Ben Baker, who graduated in spring with a business management degree, spent the majority of their time in college establishing and then growing music careers that will continue when Stensland leaves UW Oshkosh later this year.

