Surprise! Alumni director Chris Gantner presented with honorary UWO alumna award
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association Board surprised long-time alumni director Chris Gantner with an honorary UWO alumna award at the 2022 Alumni Awards Celebration, Oct. 21. Past board president Brooke Tabbert ’04, presented the honorary award to Gantner at the end of the evening. “Chris Gantner is...
‘We’re going to go for it’: UWO’s creative community helps Astronomers take off
Wherever the Astronomers end up, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will always be where they got their start. The duo of Michael Stensland, a senior radio TV film major, and Ben Baker, who graduated in spring with a business management degree, spent the majority of their time in college establishing and then growing music careers that will continue when Stensland leaves UW Oshkosh later this year.
November 2022 Class Notes
Pictured above: ’21 Payton Kardys (LS) and ’21 Zachary Schoenberger (B) are engaged to be married in 2023. ’85 Mark Wolfgram (LS), of Menasha, Fox Valley regional director of sports with the Special Olympics, Wisconsin, is visiting Berlin, Germany in preparation for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Wolfgram is married to ’86 Julie Wolfgram (LS).
