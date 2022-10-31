Why did Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Tigers move on from embattled coach amid poor season, player defections

Three SEC teams made the top six in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday. Could three SEC teams make the CFP when it's all said and done?. That's a legitimate question and will prompt catcalls of "SEC Bias," but the committee did what it usually does and veered from the traditional polls. No. 1 Tennessee is ahead of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia. No. 6 Alabama is the highest-ranked one-loss team and No. 10 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss remain in the mix.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO