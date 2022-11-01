Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Huxtable hijacks women's health
How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.
Cape Gazette
Smyk’s rhetoric vs. record on reproductive rights
Rep. Stephen Smyk came out swinging at the candidates’ debate Oct. 28. First, he trivialized the importance of the abortion issue. Then he distorted his record. He was defensive for a reason. He voted against Delaware’s law codifying Roe v. Wade. Why? His answer was that he supports requiring parental notice for those under 16. But the bill he voted against stated explicitly that “nothing in this act may be construed to affect the continued effectiveness of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, Subchapter VIII of Chapter 17 of Title 24 of the Delaware Code.” That parental notification requirement remains Delaware law today.
Cape Gazette
Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest
For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
Cape Gazette
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
