Keenum shares protocol for MSU Athletics Director search
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum announced the launch of a national search for a new Athletics Director at MSU with the departure of former AD John Cohen for the same post at Auburn University. “The landscape of college athletics has changed dramatically in recent years and...
Knight named MSU’s first Luckyday Scholars Program Faculty Fellow
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State Department of Communication Instructor Amy Knight is the university’s first Luckyday Scholars Program Faculty Fellow. Knight’s career has deep roots with the Luckyday Program, having begun her service with the initiative in 2004 as a graduate assistant and then as assistant director in 2006 for two years at the University of Southern Mississippi.
MSU issues reminder for gift solicitation policy
Mississippi State's university-wide policy regarding the solicitation of gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations requires all fundraising units of the university to coordinate prospect solicitation with the respective development officer of their area and inform the MSU Foundation of all such solicitations and proposals. This policy is not intended to...
MSU to celebrate ribbon cutting for new Music Building this Thursday [Nov. 3]
Mississippi State will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday [Nov. 3] at 3 p.m. celebrating the new Music Building located at 124 Hardy Road. Participants include MSU President Mark E. Keenum, MSU Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw, Dean of the College of Education Teresa Jayroe, Department of Music Head Daniel Stevens, faculty music performers, student ambassadors and guests.
MSU recognizes 41 Graduate Student Research Symposium winners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate Student Association is honoring 41 winners of the university’s 22nd Graduate Student Research Symposium. More than 100 students recently showcased oral and poster presentations to a panel of MSU faculty members and researchers during the symposium. Approximately 45 faculty judges and 20 graduate student volunteers assisted with the event. Projects were divided across four categories—education, arts and sciences, and business; forest resources and veterinary medicine; agriculture and life sciences; and engineering. Winners received monetary awards—first place, $150; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
CTL to host online New Faculty Teaching Academy
Do you want to be more prepared for teaching this year? Join the Mississippi State Center for Teaching and Learning’s New Faculty Teaching Academy, which will be delivered online during Winter Session. Participants will learn essential strategies for engaging, motivating and communicating with students as well as the basics...
GIS Day celebration planned
The Mississippi State Geosystems Research Institute will celebrate GIS Day from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16. at Room 20 and the Front Lobby of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory. For more than 20 years, organizations across the world have joined together in person and virtually to celebrate the impactful work of...
MSU Dining Services announces Guest Chef at Fresh Food Company
This Thursday [Nov. 3], MSU Dining Services will host an exciting dining experience with the next guest chef event. Chef Mason Garcia will be at Fresh Food Company for lunch, showing off his signature Shrimp and Grits dish, which features Seared Gulf Shrimp in Tasso Cream Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits and Sweet and Sour Collard Greens.
Cultural Celebration
Mississippi State's Division of Access, Diversity and Inclusion and the Indigenous Students and Allies Association celebrate Native American Heritage Month on the Drill Field through cultural demonstrations of dance, food and arts and crafts. For more information about Native American Heritage Month and upcoming events, visit www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2022/10/msu-hold-celebrations-native-american-and-american-indian-heritage-month.
