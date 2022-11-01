Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest
For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
Cape Gazette
Sen. Lopez endorses Smyk for his seat
One of the most meaningful compliments that local Republicans, Democrats and Independents have shared since I announced my retirement from the state Senate last year has been how they valued my efforts at bipartisan bridge building and quality constituent service to residents regardless of political affiliation. Reasonable people, people of good conscious, can agree to disagree on the issues of the day, and unlike in Washington D.C., where inaction and name calling abounds, my goal has always been to respect the opinions of all and offer help whenever and wherever needed.
Cape Gazette
Senate candidates square off at Lewes forum
Candidates for the 6th Senate District seat faced a standing-room-only crowd Oct. 28 at the Lewes library. Discussion primarily focused on two issues – abortion and development. Senate candidates Republican Steve Smyk and Democrat Russ Huxtable along with House of Representatives 20th District Republican candidate Dallas Wingate attended the...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable hijacks women's health
How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.
Cape Gazette
Smyk’s rhetoric vs. record on reproductive rights
Rep. Stephen Smyk came out swinging at the candidates’ debate Oct. 28. First, he trivialized the importance of the abortion issue. Then he distorted his record. He was defensive for a reason. He voted against Delaware’s law codifying Roe v. Wade. Why? His answer was that he supports requiring parental notice for those under 16. But the bill he voted against stated explicitly that “nothing in this act may be construed to affect the continued effectiveness of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, Subchapter VIII of Chapter 17 of Title 24 of the Delaware Code.” That parental notification requirement remains Delaware law today.
Cape Gazette
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
Cape Gazette
Character counts in Senate District 6 race
As someone who supports both Democrat and Republican candidates, I look at experience, commitment and character. Which is why I support Steve Smyk for Senate. Steve and I have worked together for the last six years, in our local communities and in Legislative Hall, analyzing policy language, making recommendations and evaluating potential consequences with newly introduced and pending legislation.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable has fresh and intelligent insight
One of the crucial needs in the 6th Senate District is affordable housing, whether you are a newly minted dentist, a construction worker, a teacher or a fast-food cook. And one candidate, Russ Huxtable, is the man who has had 18 years working on affordable housing with a nonprofit throughout the state. He wants to put his varied skills to work serving Sussex County. Russ is eager to form consensus and work across the aisle on a variety of issues.
Cape Gazette
Recapping what Smyk has voted against
Senate Bill 75 (2013): establishes civil marriage equality by allowing two persons to marry regardless of their genders. Senate Bill 97 (2013): adds the term gender identity to the already-existing list of prohibited practices of discrimination and hate crimes. Senate Bill 5 (2017): codifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in...
