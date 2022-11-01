Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Friends for Russ Huxtable mailer causes dismay
I am dismayed by a recent anti-Steve Smyk flyer that I received in the mail from Friends for Russ Huxtable. One side of the flyer includes an unflattering photo of a glowering Smyk with the statement: "Steve Smyk is a danger to our most fundamental freedoms including the right to free and fair elections." The flyer bases its claim on an alleged 2020 Smyk meeting with 2020 election deniers. The campaign then suggests that this alleged meeting "... demonstrates that he is a threat to democracy.” I have trouble making the connection. Was someone from the Huxtable campaign at the alleged meeting recording its proceedings? Does attendance at a meeting mean you share the opinions of others at the meeting? The Huxtable accusations remind me of the 1950s House Committee on Un-American Activities, where United States citizens were investigated for supporting the overthrow of the United States government simply because they attended one of more meetings of the American Communist Party. As an elected state representative, Smyk should be expected to meet with lots of different groups of his constituents in order to learn of their concerns about issues before the Legislature. That seems to indicate he is practicing the principles of democracy rather than threatening them.
State treasurer race boils down to experience, values
The incumbent is a former physician assistant whose office has increased state investment revenues and pushed retirement plans for those in low-wage jobs. The challenger is a financial planner who teaches at Delaware State University and advises members of the Delaware National Guard on wealth management. Neither thinks the other is a good fit for the job of Delaware state ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
delawarepublic.org
Delawareans are taking advantage of early voting option
Early voting is underway in Delaware, and one county is seeing more than half the number of early voters. The Department of Elections says - as of 11 am Wednesday - 24,648 people had voted early in Delaware. 12,980 of those votes were in Sussex County with 7,831 in New Castle County, and 3,837 in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request
Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings. “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Free broadband can bridge digital, medical divides
With Delaware facing both a long-standing lack of primary care physicians and a more recent shortage of nurses, online video visits to medical professionals – also known as telehealth – have become an essential tool for helping our communities connect with doctors. My colleagues and I have embraced...
Cape Gazette
Delaware’s the Place for Happy and Healthy Aging
All of us at Active Adults enjoy working with our “demographic,” although the real-life definition of that word is a bit complicated. You might be over 55 and looking for your dream house in a community where someone else does your major yardwork while you enjoy the pool, pickleball court and club house activities. But you might also be caring for your 85-year-old parents and thinking through – or worrying about – your daily life 30 years into the future.
State to unveil new math program to combat low scores
Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t been finalized. Underscoring the need for help, especially ... Read More
WBOC
DNREC to Remove Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Cap for 2023
DOVER, Del. - After record interest in Delaware Surf Fishing Permits last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that it will be testing several changes for the permit program for the 2023 season. One of the biggest changes will be the elimination of a cap...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
aarp.org
New Retirement Savings Option Coming to Delaware
Starting in 2025, more Delaware workers should be able to save for retirement by having money deducted from their paychecks at work. Nearly 40 percent of Delaware’s private sector employees aren’t offered a way to save for retirement through work. AARP Delaware backed the 2022 Expanding Access for...
PhillyBite
What is The State Bird of Delaware?
- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
What does sustainable aquaculture look like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Mark Casey stood at the wheel of a small boat, and pointed toward lines of rope above the water. Beneath them are growing oysters, which are natural water filters. “They’re hanging under these lines, they’re eating the algae and they’re putting back into the system clean water,” said the Rehoboth-area oyster farmer. “And if you come to my house where the nursery is … the water on the outside is green-green, and the water after it goes past the oysters is crystal clear like the Carribean.”
Cape Gazette
Outdoor dining approved for Dewey restaurants
With outdoor dining approved for Woody’s, Dewey Beer Company and Dewey Post, the application for only one restaurant wishing to continue its outdoor dining operations remains open. Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 21 to approve conditional-use permits and applications for restaurant permits of compliance to expand the conditional...
WBOC
Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
travelnoire.com
Commercial Airline Service Will Soon Return To Delaware
Delaware will soon see the return of commercial airline service, according to Travel Pulse. Frontier was the last commercial airline to leave Wilmington Airport (ILG) back in early June this year. Since then, the small airport has been without commercial flight service. How it will work:. However, budget airline Avelo...
Comments / 0