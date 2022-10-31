ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Full reported details of Ravens' trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith released

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYqBW_0itxXZJP00

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Monday afternoon. The move marks a big splash for general manager Eric DeCosta and company, adding a two-time All-Pro player who is one of the best at his position.

After the initial move was reported, the full trade details of the compensation that Baltimore was sending back to Chicago in the deal were released. The Ravens ended up parting with a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and inside linebacker A.J. Klein.

Smith now slots in on a defense that boasts multiple star talents already, and he’ll be able to play next to inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The trade shows that Baltimore is serious about competing in 2022, and if they choose to extend Smith will have an anchor in the middle of their defense for years to come.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade

Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
WBAL Radio

Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022

I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy