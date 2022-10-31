Ravens ILB Patrick Queen reacts on Twitter to team's acquisition of ILB Roquan Smith with emoji

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their defense in a big way on Monday, reportedly acquiring star inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and inside linebacker A.J. Klein. It’s a needle-moving trade that should help Baltimore compete even further in 2022.

Following the news fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacted on Twitter to the trade. He put just a single emoji, seemingly signaling his excitement to be able to have a player such as Smith line up next to him on a game-by-game basis.

Smith and Queen have the potential to be the inside linebacker duo of the future in Baltimore. However the acquisition of the former Bears star does raise questions as to what the future of both holds in a Ravens uniform. Regardless, the duo will almost certainly make for a great pairing for at least the remainder of the 2022 season.