Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.

Getting both players back will be a great thing for a Ravens’ defense that has seen improvement over the past few weeks. They will look to work Bowser back into things once he’s ready while also acclimating Ojabo to the NFL game.

“Yes, that’s a fair question, and I might as well just tell you. Yes, they’ll be activated, so they’ll both be activated and available, and we’ll see what happens. I would expect … I think Tyus [Bowser] will be ready to play, for sure. And really, it kind of comes back to Tyus saying, ‘I’m going.’ He wants to be mentally ready to go, so you can ask him. But I’m kind of counting on him, to be honest with you. He has targeted this game, so we’ll see. And then [David] Ojabo is a little different. We’ll see where he’s at with it, in terms of being ready. He’s a rookie. But he will also be possible, as far as playing in the game Monday night”.

Both players give Baltimore quality depth at the outside linebacker position. Bowser proved himself as one of the team’s most consistent defenders in 2021, while Ojabo is more of a wild card, as he hasn’t played an NFL snap to date yet.