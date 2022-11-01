Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South African sides set new T20 world record
Teenager Dewald Brevis starred as South African sides Titans and Knights set a new world record for the most runs scored in a Twenty20 cricket match. The collective total of 501 beat the previous world record of 497, set in a New Zealand provincial game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in 2016.
India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’
One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
How can England qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?
ENGLAND can still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with their fate in their own hands. When the Three Lions face Sri Lanka in the final game of Group 1 on Saturday, they will know what they need to do to seal their spot in the next round. Their...
Meme storm on Twitter after Rohit Sharma’s Bangladesh failure
India captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing outing with the bat against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Since arriving in Australia, Rohit Sharma hasn’t looked his usual self and has failed to fire in three of the four matches the Men in Blue have played so far in the premier tournament. After registering single-digit scores against Pakistan, and South Africa, Rohit Sharma was once again dismissed cheaply against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.
‘Fraud’ Rahul Dravid slammed for his KL Rahul remarks
Fans have lashed out at Rahul Dravid after the India head coach threw his weight behind out-of-form opener KL Rahul who has failed in all three matches the Men in Blue have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far in Australia. KL Rahul made scores of 4, 9,...
England and Sri Lanka win to boost T20 World Cup semis hopes
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England and Sri Lanka kept alive their semifinals hopes at the T20 World Cup with crucial wins on Tuesday. England ended New Zealand’s undefeated record by 20 runs. Earlier at the Gabba, Sri Lanka rekindled its slim hopes by eliminating Afghanistan by six wickets.
Yardbarker
Mohammad Haris announces his arrival with an 11-ball 28
Mohammad Haris is going hammer and tongs in his maiden World Cup match with two consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada. The first came off a full pitched delivery and the next off a short one. It didn't end there, however, as Haris ended the over with a well-struck boundary. The...
Sporting News
Andre Russell signs short-term deal with Melbourne Renegades for BBL|12
Andre Russell will return to the Big Bash this season, signing a short-term deal with the Melbourne Renegades. The 34-year-old is one of the most exciting and enigmatic T20 players in world cricket, playing for over a dozen franchises across the globe. Russell previously played for the Renegades in BBL|04,...
Comments / 0