There was another state championship game in the Flathead Valley on Saturday, this time with the Lady Bulldogs playing host to Billings Central at Smith Fields. Whitefish (12-2-1) was making its second championship appearance in three years, having lost a 3-2 overtime game against Laurel in 2020. The team hasn’t hoisted the first place trophy since 2006, when they knocked off the Rams, despite six appearances in the state final since then.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO