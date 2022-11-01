Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 4-6
Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Rockdale and Newton County organizations are offering plenty of fun and relaxing events.
thecitymenus.com
Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
fox5atlanta.com
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 24 - 28
♦ Burger King, 53 S. Broad St., Porterdale; Oct. 25; Routine; 93/A. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning for the holidays? Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or you need to bring something to the family and friends potluck, these recipes are sure to please. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the year
(Cumming, GA) If you missed the first two free shows at the Cumming City Center, you still have one more chance to dance the night away. The City announced late last week that it will host one more show before the cold weather arrives.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Austell apartments sold for $46.3 million in off-market transaction
Apartment investor Trion Properties acquired the 267-unit Azure at Riverside community in Austell for $46.3 million, or $163,296 per residence, in an off-market transaction. The Los Angeles- and Miami-based firm said it purchased the property for $12 million less than the original contract price and plans to fully renovate about half of all units for $1.89 million, or $13,922 per unit. The firm has also budgeted about $1.86 million to upgrade and paint the exteriors, enhance the landscaping, resurface the parking lot, refinish the pool and add signage.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County's misappropriated ARPA funds could exceed $187,000
COVINGTON — The amount of questionable rental assistance distributed from Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding could exceed $187,000. A consultant helping the county navigate distribution of its millions in ARPA funding told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that the Salvation Army would be returning at least that much to the county. The Covington Salvation Army had been under contract with the county to screen and qualify tenants eligible for rent assistance.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Gwinnett County holding recycling day
Gwinnett County will help collect recyclable items for America’s Recycles Day on Saturday....
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Trains slams into tractor-trailer at DeKalb County railroad crossing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County road has reopened after an overnight crash between a train and a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened just before midnight at the train crossing on the 1500 block of Henrico Road in metro Atlanta. FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw that it...
fox5atlanta.com
Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County 'Purge Night Takeover'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover" Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection...
