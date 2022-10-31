Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
CSG meets to discuss cross-cultural event for student orgs, mental health on campus
The University of Michigan Central Student Government (CSG) met in hybrid format Tuesday night to discuss confirmations for positions within CSG, introduce the student organization Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in Action and express support for the recent student organization cross-cultural event. To start the meeting, LSA junior Karthik Pasupula...
Michigan Daily
Deconstructing the hometown visit
“Hometown”: a word with a seemingly straightforward definition, bringing to mind elements of one’s childhood and the relationships that shaped it. In college — especially a college with a large student body, like the University of Michigan’s healthy diversity of in-state versus out-of-state students — the concept of a hometown adopts an entirely new meaning. This is precisely because every student’s perceptions of their hometown are distinct, molded by their unique experiences.
Michigan Daily
Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag
Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
Michigan Daily
Black Student Union calls on UMich to increase support, advocates for Black students at rally
The University of Michigan’s Black Student Union (BSU) hosted a public address event titled “More Than Four” Tuesday evening. Members at the event presented the organization’s four-point platform that aims to support and advocate for Black students at the University. The platform’s four points call on the University to increase Black student admission, combat anti-Blackness, improve DEI policies and to help make K-12 education more equitable.
