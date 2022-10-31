Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO