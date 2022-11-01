Live from the Lab at Sapient: How timsTOF is helping to transform the speed and scale of small molecule biomarker discovery

Read full article on original website
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Bruker Mass Spec Virtual Live Demo: MALDI IHC Imaging in whole tissue sections
If you are currently using immuno-imaging techniques to study protein pathways in tissue, watch our virtual live demo from the lab on demand , to see how Bruker’s new MALDI-IHC Imaging workflow delivers greater speed and field-of-view for multiplexed protein imaging in tissue, while providing thousands of untargeted molecular images that enable deeper tissue subtyping.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
Android Authority
Switching over to an IP camera was the best home security decision I made
IP-based security cameras offer several benefits over internet-connected options. Here's why I switched and you should too. Connected security systems have long been considered one of the key pillars of a modern smart home. Smart wireless security cameras generally offer a fuss-free approach to setup and everyday use. Plug in a power cable, select the camera in an app, or scan a QR code, and you’re ready to go.
getnews.info
Gathr Featured in Bloor Research’s Market Update on Streaming Analytics
Gathr is one of the featured platforms in Bloor Research’s market update, based on key trends related to streaming analytics. Gathr Data Inc., the creator of a self-service, zero-code, unified data pipeline platform (Gathr), has announced that its flagship product has been featured by Bloor Research in one of its market updates. The market report covers the industry basics, competitive products, and key trends in the streaming analytics space.
salestechstar.com
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. Having raised $27 million in Series B funding, Penny is committed to investing in onboarding, continuous...
technologynetworks.com
Automation That Connects Your Drug Discovery Workflow
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Scientific and technological advancements continue to. emphasize the importance of automation, both in the physical and digital world. Given many discussions about the lab of the future, focus has been on how. automation...
technologynetworks.com
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
Phys.org
Light-analyzing 'lab on a chip' opens door to widespread use of portable spectrometers
Scientists including an Oregon State University materials researcher have developed a better tool to measure light, contributing to a field known as optical spectrometry in a way that could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The study, published today in Science, was led by Finland's Aalto University and...
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
cryptobriefing.com
Riddle&Code Establishes a New Path of Digitalization for Industrial Companies Onboarding Any Machine Onto Web3
Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose – onboarding industries to Web3. For many industrial companies it is challenging to transition into the new standards and find their way in the Web3 universe, often delaying entry into new potential business models. With this new technology from Riddle&Code, it is possible to tokenize industrial machines, create new crowdfunding opportunities, and provide trusted data.
technologynetworks.com
How CRISPR Is Transforming High-Throughput Screening
CRISPR libraries offer huge advantages for high-throughput screening, including unprecedented editing efficiency, accuracy, and speed. This article walks through the fundamentals of CRISPR screening and its most exciting applications, including unpicking cellular signaling networks, discovering how viruses like COVID-19 infect our cells and finding new drug targets. The advent of...
daystech.org
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems • TechCrunch
Called Converge, the cohort might be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was introduced final May and was backed by Microsoft and different companions. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will obtain $1 million every and admission to 5 weeks of workplace hours, workshops and occasions with OpenAI workers, in addition to early entry to OpenAI fashions and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
technologynetworks.com
Comparing Modern and Ancient DNA Challenges Prevailing View of Human Adaptation
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide’s Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
studyfinds.org
Man vs. Machine: AI narrowly beats out human scholar in test of scientific skill
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No invention signifies humanity’s ingenuity and intelligence quite like the computer. A miracle of the modern age, countless works of science fiction have predicted an inevitable confrontation in the not-so-distant future: man versus machine. Now, according to researchers at Rutgers University, it appears machines have already bested humanity when it comes to at least one scientific subject.
coinchapter.com
ALN Foundation introduces Quantum Computing that evolves blockchain technology.
ALN Foundation is a newly established crypto platform working towards the quantum computer. In the latest development, the company has expanded its services by introducing new features of Quantum Computing. Quantum computers by the ALN Foundation are unique machines designed to perform specific calculations significantly faster than everyday computers –...
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
salestechstar.com
RingCentral Selected by Healius to Transform Telephony and Contact Center Platform Australia-wide
Healius Limited, one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.
cxmtoday.com
Salesforce Contact Center Brings AI And Automation To Customers
85% of customers expect consistent interactions with businesses — and service sits squarely at the center of the customer experience. Salesforce has rolled out new technology that gives companies the contact center solution they need right now. Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce Contact Center now efficiently transforms and scales contact centers into a hub of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.
technologynetworks.com
Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting
Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.
