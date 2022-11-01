Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
How the Agriculture Industry Funds Pro-Beef 'Science'
One of the country’s most prominent academic centers that purports to “advance sustainability in animal agriculture” is almost entirely funded by industrial agriculture interests, new documents show. And the industry has used its connection to help push messaging around how beef isn’t that harmful to the planet.
geteducated.com
Online Finance Certificate – Undergraduate & Graduate Programs
Financial advisors, accountants, and bookkeepers are some of the most critical professionals in the business world. These individuals are responsible for balancing books, keeping track of finances, analyzing financial metrics, and maintaining public trust in business organizations. You can earn an online finance certificate and acquire one of these positions, plus boost your resume in months. Read on for a breakdown of the best online finance certificates.
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes nearly $60 million for four Missouri projects. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially funded […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
qhubonews.com
A Proclamation on National Entrepreneurship Month, 2022
During National Entrepreneurship Month, we celebrate the doers, dreamers, and job creators whose vision and grit fuel our economy and capture the essence of America. Starting and owning a business has always been a key path to the American Dream — a way to build wealth, serve your neighbors, and leave a mark in a community and on the world. Requiring risk-taking and daring, entrepreneurs faced additional challenges during the pandemic and the economic crisis that it created. Two years ago, hundreds of thousands of small businesses closed, while others struggled to find workers and stock their shelves. But as we have recovered, Americans have responded with entrepreneurial spirit, seizing the opportunity to build new businesses and launch new careers.
ajmc.com
Dr Sibel Blau Discusses QCCA, NCCA Collaboration on Exigent Research
Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research. Sibel Blau, MD, president and CEO of the Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), talks about why QCCA and National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) launched Exigent Research in July 2022.
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Studies find ways to improve food safety education programs
Foodborne illness afflicts about 48 million people annually in the United States, resulting in 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Increased knowledge of food safety could reduce these numbers. “Food safety is an important part of food security,” said Yaohua Feng, an assistant professor of food science and Extension at Purdue...
satnews.com
The 2022 Aerospace & Defense Workforce Study from AIA and AIAA
The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) recently released the 2022 Aerospace & Defense Workforce Study, conducted in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). This year’s survey, which includes analysis from over 30 aerospace and defense (A&D) companies representing about 850,000 employees globally, highlights the talent challenges they seek to address and benchmarks the industry’s ongoing efforts to meet workforce demand.
beefmagazine.com
Meat sector releases progress report on Protein PACT goals
The U.S. meat sector released this week its first-ever progress report that sets baselines for measuring progress toward ambitious targets in environmental sustainability, animal care, food safety, worker safety, and food security. With 100% of the Meat Institute’s large U.S. members (more than 2,000 employees) submitting data, the report covers an estimated 90% of meat sold in the United States.
