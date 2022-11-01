ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade

Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
24/7 Wall St.

Dangerous Situations The US Military Pays Extra For

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many companies added hazard pay for essential workers – those who were required to keep performing their duties even through the strictest of lockdowns. But there are many military personnel who risk their lives or perform hazardous duties on a daily basis, pandemic or not. These service members also receive […]
Yana Bostongirl

The Brave American Serviceman Who Made a Miraculous Comeback After Being Burned Beyond Recognition

Dave Roever is a Vietnam war veteran who made a miraculous comeback after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the war. After being drafted at the height of the Vietnam war, Roever joined the navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret. He suffered horrific burns when a grenade went off in his hand as this excerpt explains: "Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months."
24/7 Wall St.

30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
24/7 Wall St.

Most Disastrous Battles in US History

One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hill

Pummeled by cost of living, seniors are looking for roommates

High inflation has caused essentials such as food, gasoline and home utilities to eat into Americans’ paychecks. But the economic squeeze in the United States has been felt more acutely by seniors who are on fixed incomes and are looking to age in place. Older adults are facing uncertainty...
defensenews.com

Navy readies new tools, training after Connecticut submarine collision

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy submarine force is nearly done implementing reforms following an October 2021 undersea collision of attack submarine Connecticut, according to the commander of submarine forces. Vice Adm. William Houston said 27 of 28 major actions recommended in the command investigation have been completed, with...
defensenews.com

KC-46 tanker’s boom breaks, dents plane while refueling fighter jet

Air Force officials are investigating a mishap that heavily damaged a KC-46 Pegasus tanker plane while it refueled a fighter jet last month, Air Force Times has learned. The tanker was on its way from Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, when it was tasked to gas up an F-15, an Air Force official confirmed Wednesday.
cohaitungchi.com

Secondary Conditions to Tinnitus for VA Disability Benefits

Generally speaking, tinnitus refers to the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. Tinnitus affects approximately 15 to 20 percent of people in the United States, and a disproportionate number of veterans (see more below). Most often, tinnitus is a symptom of an underlying condition, such as hearing loss, ear injury, or a circulatory system disorder. Although it is very bothersome and can lead to significant impairment in everyday life, tinnitus is not typically life-threatening. The most common tinnitus symptoms may include phantom noises in the ears such as:
The Hill

Save the AUKUS partnership — share the B-21 bomber

AUKUS, the defense technology partnership that Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States formed in September 2021, is already in trouble. The central focus of AUKUS is to provide Australia’s navy with state-of-the-art nuclear-powered attack submarines, to replace Australia’s aging and nearly obsolete Collins class boats. Achieving this upgrade would give Australia a long-range military asset that could patrol the Taiwan Strait and western Pacific, countering China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) alongside U.S. and Japanese forces.
Flying Magazine

Leonardo Search and Rescue Helicopter Completes U.S. High Altitude Trials

The Norwegian AW101 All-Weather Search and Rescue helicopter, built by Leonardo, undertook high altitude trials in the United States to demonstrate an increase engine power and raise the Main Gear Box torque rating. [Courtesy: Leonard]. Leonardo’s Norwegian AW101-612 All-Weather Search and Rescue (AWSAR) helicopter successfully completed high-altitude trials across the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Geneva Financial To Expand To Alaska

The lender announced the opening of a new branch in Anchorage. Geneva says that the branch is to be headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni. The new branch will continue to offer Geneva's product offerings such as conventional, FHA, VA and more. Geneva Financial, a direct mortgage lender operating in...
