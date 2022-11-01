Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is firmly in play as Democrat John Fetterman's once-significant lead over his rival Dr. Mehmet Oz has been slashed to a few points on average and one poll now indicating a large swing towards the Republican. Recent polls have shown a narrowing between Fetterman and Oz...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Dr. Oz Pulls Ahead of John Fetterman in New Poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, is leading Democratic opponent John Fetterman in the key race, according to a new poll. The study conducted by Real Clear Politics showed 47.5 percent of the 750 likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Oz if the Senate race were held today, compared to 44.8 percent who chose Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. The poll was carried out Wednesday, with a margin error of 3.58 percent.
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Who Won Dr. Oz vs John Fetterman Senate Debate? What Polls, Viewers Say
The Fetterman campaign said the Democrat had delivered a "strong" performance against his Trump-endorsed opponent.
Dr. Oz claimed Pennsylvania is on the Atlantic coast, botching the geography of the state where he hopes to be senator
Pennsylvania senate candidate Mehmet Oz appeared to claim the state was on the coast. The race for the crucial senate seat has been marked by gaffes and mishaps by the candidates. Oz's opponents have criticized him for running in a state where he has few pre-existing ties. Republican Pennsylvania senate...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Fetterman, Showing Stroke Effects, Battles Oz in Hostile Senate Debate
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Democratic candidate for Senate, greets President Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20, 2022. Fetterman is locked in a tight race with Mehmet Oz, a Republican, to become the state’s next senator. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)
How John Fetterman and Dr. Oz Are Polling Days Before Pennsylvania Vote
A Monmouth University poll has found that the October 25 Pennsylvania Senate debate had a limited impact on the race, but it remains very tight indeed.
Pennsylvania by the sea: Mehmet Oz implies state has Atlantic coastline
Senate candidate risks mockery after saying, ‘We don’t have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast’
CBS News poll shows Pennsylvania Senate race tightening
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows a tight Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
(The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz. The...
John Fetterman Struggles To Defend Himself In Debate With Mehmet Oz
In a cycle when many candidates are refusing to debate their opponents, Democrat John Fetterman took the stage Tuesday night for the first, and only, debate in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, did so despite still struggling to recover his communication...
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania ahead of Nov. 8 election
Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Westmoreland County just three days before the November 8 election. Trump will be coming to Latrobe “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates, including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate,” according to a statement from his post-presidential political committee.
