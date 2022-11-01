ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Dr. Oz Pulls Ahead of John Fetterman in New Poll

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, is leading Democratic opponent John Fetterman in the key race, according to a new poll. The study conducted by Real Clear Politics showed 47.5 percent of the 750 likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Oz if the Senate race were held today, compared to 44.8 percent who chose Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. The poll was carried out Wednesday, with a margin error of 3.58 percent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz, an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania ahead of Nov. 8 election

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Westmoreland County just three days before the November 8 election. Trump will be coming to Latrobe “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates, including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate,” according to a statement from his post-presidential political committee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy